Neeraj Chopra EXCLUSIVE: 'Ye dikkat hai India mein', Diamond League champion opens up on weight of fans' false expectations

Neeraj Chopra, who clinched his first Diamond League title, would be taking a much-needed break after his season came to an end on Thursday. The 24-year-old will spend some time in Switzerland where some of his friends and family members have come on a holiday. He is expected to arrive in India in a week. After some days of rest, Neeraj would be back on the training ground as he does not want to get too comfortable in his off season like the last time.

After the heroics in Tokyo, Neeraj gained 12 kgs as he relished the delicious food items he had missed for a long time. Then there were several commercial assignments and events he had to attend. The javelin star says, this year, he will be planning his schedule even in the off season properly, so that he does not lose his shape.

"Last time it was a new experience for me. I could not balance things and that is why I ended up gaining a lot of weight and and faced problems. This time I am going to balance every thing. Will ensure my commercial assignments are planned accordingly. The first priority will always be training, that should not get disturbed. Anyway, I will not rest for many days in the off season. I won't gain so much weight this time. I will soon be back training," Neeraj said from Zurich over a Zoom call.

Incredible feeling to close the 2022 season as Diamond Trophy winner. The atmosphere was brilliant and it was extra special to have my uncle and friends in the stadium. Happy to win my first _ trophy!



Sabhi ke pyaar aur support ke liye bahut bahut dhanyawad. __ __ pic.twitter.com/zfVlMHUEIx — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 9, 2022

The Haryana-born javelin star has received massive praise for his achievements this season. He started off with a national record throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi games in June before he clinched the gold medal at Kuortane Games. Then, at Stockholm Diamond League Meet, the javelin star broke the national record again with his best-ever throw of 89.94m. Neeraj came back with a bang to win the maiden World Championships medal, a silver.

Then came a shock. Neeraj injured his groin and had to miss the Commonwealth Games 2022, something which he says was one of the top events he was targetting to do well in. But forcing himself into the competiton would have been dangerous for his career. However, he worked hard and pushed himself to be in a better shape at Lausanne Diamond League meet, where he finished first to qualify for the Diamond League Finals. The hard work paid off with the trophy.

Neeraj is quite happy with the way the season has fared for him. The one thing that he aimed to achieve however is still to be achieved. That is the 90m mark. Neeraj says he is not too pertubed about it. Especially with such a good season behind him.

"Yes, I agree that the 90m is a barrier. But I would take titles and medals first. No use of crossing 90m mark if you are not winning medals. Aim always is the finish at top, win medals. There is no pressure of 90m. There are days, condition and situations which will lead to it. I am very happy with my performance and the fact that I came back after an injury to win again."

Golds,Silvers done, he gifts a 24-carat Diamond _ this time to the nation ___



Ladies & Gentlemen, salute the great #NeerajChopra for winning #DiamondLeague finals at #ZurichDL with 88.44m throw.



FIRST INDIAN__ AGAIN__#indianathletics _



X-*88.44*_-86.11-87.00-6T_ pic.twitter.com/k96w2H3An3 September 8, 2022

Neeraj also spoke on the weight of expectations on him. He said that most of it are false expectations where fans want him to win a gold medal every time and every event. In Athletics, it is not possible as the competition is so close and tough. The Olympic champion said that he saw some reactions after he won the silver medal at World Championships with people questioning whether his Olympics gold medal was a fluke and that it will never happen again.

"This is the problem in India. That everyone wants a gold medal. It is very important to know that in this sport, it is not possible to get a gold medal. If they get to understand this, they will know how much pressure is on the athlete. Fans need to support the ones who lose as well. Medals are not the only sign of a good athlete but even takng part in a world event is too. If fans in India will understand this, they will help the athlete do well under extreme pressure."