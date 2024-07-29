Advertisement
India's Day 2 Highlights At Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker's Historic Medal, Sindhu & Zareen Shine

The final round was a testament to Bhaker's resilience and skill. She maintained composure under pressure, delivering consistent shots that propelled her onto the podium.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India's campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics took a triumphant turn as Manu Bhaker clinched a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event. This victory marks a significant comeback for Bhaker, who faced disappointment at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. With her stellar performance, Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Summer Games, setting a historic precedent for Indian shooting.

The final round was a testament to Bhaker's resilience and skill. She maintained composure under pressure, delivering consistent shots that propelled her onto the podium. Bhaker's achievement is a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes in India.

PV Sindhu and H.S. Prannoy Kick Off Badminton Campaigns

In badminton, India's two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and debutant H.S. Prannoy commenced their campaigns with strong performances. Sindhu, a seasoned player with a rich history of Olympic success, dominated her match against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq, winning in straight sets. Her precision and agility were on full display, promising a competitive run in the tournament.

Prannoy, playing in his first Olympics at the age of 32, defeated German shuttler Fabian Roth in his men's singles Group K match. Reflecting on his victory, Prannoy expressed his elation at representing India on such a grand stage, emphasizing his lifelong dream of competing in the Olympics.

Nikhat Zareen Advances in Boxing Debut

Boxer Nikhat Zareen made a notable Olympic debut, securing a unanimous decision victory over Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer in the women's 50kg round of 32. Zareen's journey to the Olympics has been marked by perseverance and determination, qualities that shone through in her bout. She now faces a formidable opponent in Wu Yu, the reigning 52kg world champion, in the upcoming round of 16.

Table Tennis Ups and Downs

India's table tennis contingent had a mixed day. Manika Batra, competing in her third Olympics, won her singles opener against Great Britain's Anna Hursey, advancing to the round of 32. Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's dedication and resilience, Batra aims to make a deep run in the tournament.

However, it was a challenging day for other Indian paddlers. Sharath Kamal, a veteran and five-time Olympian, was ousted in the men's singles round of 64 by Slovakia's Deni Kozul. Despite a spirited effort, Kamal's journey in the singles event ended earlier than anticipated.

Rowing and Other Highlights

In rowing, Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarter-finals of the men's single sculls event, showcasing India's potential in water sports. Meanwhile, India's tennis campaign faced setbacks with Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji losing their men's doubles match, and Sumit Nagal exiting in the first round of the men's singles.

India's Results at the Paris 2024 Olympics (Day 2)

Shooting:

Manu Bhaker - Bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol final.
Ramita Jindal - 5th place in the women's 10m air rifle qualification round; advanced to the final.
Arjun Babuta - 7th place in the men's 10m air rifle qualification round; advanced to the final.
Elavenil Valarivan - 10th place in the women's 10m air rifle qualification round.
Sandeep Singh - 12th place in the men's 10m air rifle qualification round.

Badminton:

PV Sindhu - Won against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-9, 21-6 in women's singles Group M match.
H.S. Prannoy - Won against Fabian Roth 21-18, 21-12 in men's singles Group K match.

Table Tennis:

Sreeja Akula - Won 4-0 against Christina Kallberg in the women's singles round of 64.
Manika Batra - Won 4-1 against Anna Hursey in the women's singles round of 64.
Sharath Kamal - Lost 2-4 to Deni Kozul in the men's singles round of 64.
Harmeet Desai - Lost 0-4 to Felix LeBrun in the men's singles round of 64.

Boxing:

Nikhat Zareen - Won by unanimous decision against Maxi Carina Kloetzer in the women's 50kg round of 32.

Rowing:

Balraj Panwar - Finished 2nd in repechage 2 of the men's single sculls event; advanced to the quarter-finals.

Swimming:

Srihari Nataraj - Finished 33rd in the men's 100m backstroke heats.
Dhinidhi Desinghu - Finished 23rd in the women's 200m freestyle heats.

Archery:

Indian women's team (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Deepika Kumari) - Lost 6-0 to the Netherlands in the women's team quarter-final.

Tennis:

Sumit Nagal - Lost 2-6, 6-2, 5-7 to Corentin Moutet in the men's singles first round.
Rohan Bopanna/N. Sriram Balaji - Lost 5-7, 2-6 to Gael Monfils/Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the men's doubles first round.

