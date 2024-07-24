Athletes Test 'Anti-Sex Beds' At Paris Olympics 2024, Share Hilarious Videos On Instagram - Watch

The Paris 2024 Olympics are in full swing, but the spotlight has shifted from the athletic prowess on display to an unexpected piece of furniture in the Olympic Village – the 'anti-sex beds.' First introduced during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, these cardboard beds have returned, causing a stir among athletes who are both skeptical and curious about their sturdiness. The result? A series of hilarious videos that have taken social media by storm.

Testing the Beds: From Skepticism to Laughter

Australian tennis stars Daria Saville and Ellen Perez took to Instagram to share their own tests of these infamous beds. In their video, the duo is seen performing a series of exercises, including volley practice and squat jumps, right on the cardboard beds. Their verdict? The beds surprisingly held up. "Testing out the cardboard beds at the Olympic Village," the caption read, followed by fits of laughter and disbelief.

Similarly, Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, who debunked the 'anti-sex' narrative during the Tokyo Games, decided to put the beds to the test once again. "When I tested them last time, they withstood my testing. Maybe I wasn't rigorous enough..." he mused in his video. McClenaghan bounced, stomped, and jumped on the bed, concluding with a triumphant, "It’s fake news!" His Instagram post, captioned "Paris Olympics 'Anti-sex beds' debunked (again)," has garnered thousands of likes and shares.

The Bed's Origin and Controversy

The concept of 'anti-sex beds' emerged during the Tokyo 2021 Olympics as a measure to promote social distancing and reduce intimacy among athletes due to COVID-19. Despite the initial criticism regarding their comfort, the Paris Olympics organizers decided to continue with these eco-friendly beds. Made entirely of recyclable cardboard, the beds are part of a broader initiative to minimize the environmental impact of the Games.

British diver and Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley also shared his take on the beds via TikTok. Daley's video, showcasing the bed's cardboard structure, mattress topper, and Paris 2024 comforter, has become a trending topic. He humorously tested the bed's stability by jumping on it, concluding, "As you can see, they’re pretty sturdy."

Team India's Participation and Support

As the focus shifts to the athletes' performances, Team India is gearing up for its best-ever medal haul in Paris. With 117 athletes competing across various disciplines, the Indian contingent is determined to surpass its previous record of seven medals from the Tokyo Olympics. Notable among the Indian participants are Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, and Mary Kom, who are all poised for outstanding performances.

In a show of support, cricketer Rishabh Pant shared a heartfelt video message on social media, urging fans to rally behind the Indian athletes. "May the tricolour fly high at Paris. Wishing our Indian Olympic athletes all the best for Paris 2024," Pant said. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also pledged substantial financial support, with secretary Jay Shah announcing an Rs 8.5 crore contribution to the Indian Olympic Association.

The Verdict: Comfort vs. Sustainability

While the sturdiness of the 'anti-sex beds' seems to have been confirmed by several athletes, the debate over their comfort continues. Some athletes have expressed concerns about the beds not being comfortable enough for restful sleep, essential for peak performance.

Paris Olympics officials, however, have defended the use of these beds, citing their commitment to sustainability. In a statement to Reuters, officials explained that the beds were designed to have a minimal environmental impact and a second life post-Games. "The quality of the furniture has been rigorously tested to ensure it is robust, comfortable, and appropriate for all athletes," the statement read.