Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Semifinal 1, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch JAI vs BLR online and on TV channel?

The Bengaluru Bulls put on a show for their fans in Eliminator 1, decimating the Dabang Delhi KC by a scoreline of 56-24, to book their spot in the Semi-Final. Raiders Vikash Kandola and Bharat were in top form, and Coach Randhir Singh was understandably delighted as this was also the first time the Bengaluru Bulls had defeated the Dabang Delhi KC side in the playoff stages.

“The game against the Dabang Delhi KC side has to be the most impressive game for me in this season. We have history against the Dabang Delhi KC team, so this win was even sweeter for us,” the coach said.

Speaking on what he needs the team to do going ahead, Randhir Singh said, “If the defensive unit can work well and put up a strong show, then the Bengaluru Bulls will do well, because my raiders are in form, Bharat, Vikash and Neeraj. In the Semi-Final, the strategy is always different and we will do our best against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are a solid team too.”

Ahead of the first semi-final of Pro Kabaddi League between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bnegaluru Bulls, here's all you need to know:

What date will the PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will take place on December 15, Thursday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022-23 match?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.