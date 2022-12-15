topStoriesenglish
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS BENGALURU BULLS 1ST SEMIFINAL MATCH

Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Bengaluru Bulls, 1st SemiFinal Match PKL9 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Both teams aim for final spot

JAI Vs BLR, 1st SemiFinal Match Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Follow LIVE scorecard from Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match 

 

Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Bengaluru Bulls, 1st SemiFinal Match PKL9 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Both teams aim for final spot
Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Bengaluru Bulls in semifinal 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 1 on Thursday (December 15). Bulls booked the spot in the semifinals with a 56-24 win over Dabang Dekhi KC in the Eliminator 1. Raiders Vikash Kandola and Bharat played a crucial role in taking Bulls into the final. It was a delightful day for Bulls coach Randhir Singh as this was the first time Bulls had defeated Delhi in the playoffs stages and what a thumping win it was. 

“The game against the Dabang Delhi KC side has to be the most impressive game for me in this season. We have history against the Dabang Delhi KC team, so this win was even sweeter for us,” coach Randhir had said after the match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be fresh thanks to a long break. Their fate will yet again be dependent on Arjun Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari. It will be an interesting contest as these two sides have been on attacking mode this season.

15 December 2022
14:29 PM

PKL Pink Panthers vs Buls LIVE: Big match today

A massive match awaits the Pro Kabaddi League fans as the first semi-final of the season is upon us where Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Begaluru Bulls and both teams will hope that they get to the final today. Stay tuned for all latest updates and score from the match here on our live blog. Match starts at 7.30 pm IST. 

