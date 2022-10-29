Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Bulls beat Dabang Delhi

Bengaluru Bulls are currently on a three-game unbeaten streak and have 24 points from seven games. The player who has had the biggest impact for them this season is Bharat, who has scored 72 raid points. He has been their biggest attacking threat while Vikash Kandola with 52 raid points has been a support raider for the team. In defence, the trio of Saurabh Nandal, Aman and Mahender Singh have been their main performers. While Nandal has scored 22 tackle points, Aman and Mahender have managed 15 and 14 tackle points respectively.

Dabang Delhi K.C., on the other hand, will be eager to return to winning ways. After winning their first five games of the season, they have suffered back-to-back losses and will be keen to get their campaign back on track soon. Talisman Naveen Kumar, who has scored 91 raid points already, will be their main attacking threat alongside Manjeet and Ashu Malik, who have scored 38 and 28 raid points respectively. (With inputs from PKL official site)