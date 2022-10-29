Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Bulls beat Dabang Delhi
Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from PKL here
Bengaluru Bulls are currently on a three-game unbeaten streak and have 24 points from seven games. The player who has had the biggest impact for them this season is Bharat, who has scored 72 raid points. He has been their biggest attacking threat while Vikash Kandola with 52 raid points has been a support raider for the team. In defence, the trio of Saurabh Nandal, Aman and Mahender Singh have been their main performers. While Nandal has scored 22 tackle points, Aman and Mahender have managed 15 and 14 tackle points respectively.
Dabang Delhi K.C., on the other hand, will be eager to return to winning ways. After winning their first five games of the season, they have suffered back-to-back losses and will be keen to get their campaign back on track soon. Talisman Naveen Kumar, who has scored 91 raid points already, will be their main attacking threat alongside Manjeet and Ashu Malik, who have scored 38 and 28 raid points respectively. (With inputs from PKL official site)
Bulls beat Delhi Dabang
Bengaluru Bulls defeat Dabang Delhi KC after an intense contest between the two sides. Follow Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants here.
Bengaluru 47 - 43 Delhi
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengaluru vs Delhi score: Delhi bounce back!
Dabang Delhi bounce back in the second half to level the scoring. It is a very tight contest at the moment.
Delhi 33 - 33 Bengaluru
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengaluru vs Delhi score: HALF-TIME!
Bengaluru Bulls with a 11 point lead at half-time. Two all outs from the Bull in the first half, Dabang Delhi need to change their gameplan if they want to comeback in this contest.
Bengaluru Bulls 27 - 18 Dabang Delhi
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengaluru vs Delhi score: Naveen on FIRE!
Naveen Kumar with 4 points for Dabang Delhi KC as the scores are levelled at the moment inside the first half. What an intense start to the match by both teams.
Bengaluru Bulls 6 - 6 Dabang Delhi
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengaluru vs Delhi score: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC match of the Pro Kabaddi Season 9. Stay Tuned! Action will begin shortly!
