AUSTRALIA VS WEST INDIES 2022

Sports News LIVE | Alzarri Joseph DISMISSES David Warner for 21 on Day 1 of 1st Test

LIVE Sports Latest Updates in India on December 8: Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1, Lanka Premier League 2022 matches and Pro Kabaddi League 2022 games and much more today.

Dec 08, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

Stand-in Australian captain Steve Smith will look to complete a 2-0 Test series whitewash when the home side take on West Indies in the second Day/Night Test starting at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (December 8). Australian thrashed the Windies by 164 runs in the first Test at Perth thanks to double centuries by Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Kraigg Brathwaite’s WI will look to walk away from this series with some pride in what will be coach Phil Simmons’s final game in charge. With regular Australian skipper Pat Cummins injured, Ashes hero Scott Boland will return to the side and tearaway Lance Morris is also waiting in the wings.

We will also have one match in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022. Dambulla Aura will take on Colombo Stars in the only game of the day. In the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengal Warriors will take on Dabang Delhi while Haryana Steelers will face off against Telegu Titans.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Australian skipper Alyssa Healy will be addressing the media on Thursday (December 8) ahead of the first India Women vs Australia Women T20I match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (December 9).

08 December 2022
10:12 AM

AUS vs WI: Alzarri Joseph STRIKES for West Indies

Alzarri Joseph has got the first wicket for the West Indies, dismisses David Warner after being smashed for three fours in that over. Warner is caught behind for 21 off 29 balls and Usman Khawaja is batting on 12.

Australia 1st inngs 34/1 in 9 overs vs West Indies 

09:13 AM

AUS vs WI: Watchful start for David Warner, Usman Khawaja

Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja have made a sedate start against the Pink new ball. Warner is batting on 3 and Khawaja is on 2 after a couple of overs.

Australia 1st innings 5/0 in 2 overs vs West Indies

09:09 AM

AUS vs WI, Day 1: Couple of changes for Australia

Australia have made a couple changes to their playing XI, Scott Boland will replace Pat Cummins while Michael Neser has come in place of Josh Hazlewood. Following is the Playing XI for the second Test...

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley

09:06 AM

AUS vs WI: Australia have won TOSS, will BAT first

Australian stand-in skipper Steve Smith has won the TOSS and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. 

09:00 AM

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Sports from around the world on Thursday (December 8).

