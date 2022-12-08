Stand-in Australian captain Steve Smith will look to complete a 2-0 Test series whitewash when the home side take on West Indies in the second Day/Night Test starting at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (December 8). Australian thrashed the Windies by 164 runs in the first Test at Perth thanks to double centuries by Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Kraigg Brathwaite’s WI will look to walk away from this series with some pride in what will be coach Phil Simmons’s final game in charge. With regular Australian skipper Pat Cummins injured, Ashes hero Scott Boland will return to the side and tearaway Lance Morris is also waiting in the wings.

We will also have one match in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022. Dambulla Aura will take on Colombo Stars in the only game of the day. In the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengal Warriors will take on Dabang Delhi while Haryana Steelers will face off against Telegu Titans.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Australian skipper Alyssa Healy will be addressing the media on Thursday (December 8) ahead of the first India Women vs Australia Women T20I match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (December 9).

