Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Stars Lanka Premier League 2022 Match No. 5 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch DA vs CS LPL 2022 match online and on TV?

Dambulla Aura will take on Colombo Stars in Match No 5 of Lanka Premier League 2022. Both these teams are yet to open their account in the competition. Colombo lost their first match to Kandy Falcons by a massive 109 runs. On the other hand, Dambulla Aura won lost their first match too by 9 wickets. Dambulla are on fourth position in the points table and Colombo are on 5th position respectively.

Dasun Shanaka, who is the Sri Lankan national cricket team captain, will be leading Dambulla and will be the key player for his side. Other main players for Dambulla will be Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jordan Cox. On the other hand, Colombo will hope Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews and Ravi Bopara come good for their side. These two teams are filled with superstars but they have not played the cricket that they should be playing. Hopefully, an exciting game of cricket awaits fans in this match of Lankan Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Colombo Stars (CS):

When will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Colombo Stars (CS) start?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Colombo Stars (CS) will be played on December 8, Thursday.

Where will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Colombo Stars (CS) be played?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Colombo Stars (CS) will be hosted at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

What time will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Colombo Stars (CS) begin?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Colombo Stars (CS) will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Colombo Stars (CS) match?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Colombo Stars (CS) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Colombo Stars (CS) match?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Colombo Stars (CS) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Stars Dream11 Prediction – Set 1

Batters: A Mathews, S Daniel, D Shanaka, C Asalanka

All-rounder: S Prasanna, S Raza

Bowlers: N Ahmad, D Drakes, P Van Meekeren

Wicket-Keeper: J Cox, B Rajapaksa

Captain: S Raza

Vice-captain: J Cox