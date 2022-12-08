Bizarre INJURY: Sri Lankan cricketer loses loses 4 teeth while taking a catch - WATCH

In sports, injuries are inevitable. It is difficult to play a sport and go without an injury. Even in a sport like cricket, which is not a tackle sport, injuries are not rare. Sometimes, there are weird injuries that take place. What happened in a Lanka Premier League match on Wednesday is exactly thr same. A rare injury took place with Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne. This was a match going between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators. Playing for Falcons, Chamika took a catch that cost him four of his teeth. Yes, you read that right.

Chamika was fielding inside the circle on the off side and ran back to take a catch, he could not judge the ball properly. What happened next was bizaree as ball hit Chamika on his face before he collected the ball in his hands. The catch was taken by Chamika was in deep pain, asking his teammates not to celebrate with him as he had been hurt. Later, it was told that Chamika had lost four of his teeth due to the ball hitting his mouth. Chamika was admitted to a hospital in Galle and the Falcons management said that he is fine and is ready for the Kandy stage of the tournament.

Watch Chamika Karunaratne lose his four teeth while taking a catch below:

Chamika Karunaratne lost 4 teeth while taking a catchpic.twitter.com/WFphzmfzA1 — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) December 8, 2022

Falcons won the match by 5 wickets so that should give Chamika some solace as he deals with this injury.

The game of cricket has seen many massive injuries than this. Who can forget Phillip Hughes losing his life as a ball hit the back of his neck after which he passed away. Mark Boucher was hit on one onf his eyes and lost vision in that eye forever, which also led to his cricket career coming to a premature end.