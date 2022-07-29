Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Smriti Mandhana falls early in T20 vs AUS; Manika Batra wins
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday (July 29).
Trending Photos
A Commonwealth Games 2022 that once appeared doomed exploded into life with a dazzling opening ceremony on Thursday that put a modern spin on a sporting event often seen as a relic of the British Empire’s colonial past. Ten years after the 2012 London Olympics it was Birmingham`s moment in the spotlight, although a smaller one, as Prince Charles, reading a message on behalf of The Queen contained in a Baton that had travelled through all 72 nations and regions of the Commonwealth, declared the Games open.
No one could deny Birmingham for giving itself a massive pat on the back for taking on the responsibility of staging the 2022 Games after Durban, South Africa was stripped of hosting duties for failing to deliver on promises made in its bid.
Instead of the usual six-seven years to prepare, Birmingham had four and that challenge was multiplied by the arrival of COVID-19. While the pandemic forced the delay of an Olympics and an Asian Games, Birmingham pushed ahead, delivering on its promise of an on time, on budget project.
India will be represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines. Women’s T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal. Indian women’s cricket team will make their CWG debut against Australia on Friday.
Check all the LIVE scores and updates from Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2022 here.
GONE!
Mandhana 24 (17) caught by Healy bowled by Darice Brown as Australia get the first breakthrough as the left-handed opener departs. She was looking in fine rhythm but gets out on a short and wide delivery.
INDW - 25/1 (3.5 Overs), Verma 1 (4)
Mandhana on FIRE!
Smriti Mandhana with 5 boundaries is batting on 24 off 16 balls, pushing the paddle for Indian women team.
INDW - 25/0 (3.1 Overs), Mandhana 24 (15) & Shafali Verma 1 (4)
IND off to STEADY start
India are off to a steady start with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma opening the batting for the Women in Blue. D. Brown and M Schutt attack the stumps for Australia.
IND- 9/0 (1.2 Overs), Mandhana 9 (8)
Swimming:
Sajan Prakash (50m butterfly) and Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke) will be in action in their respective heats in some time. Para swimmer Ashish Kumar Singh will be in the 100m Backstroke S9 final later in the day. Kushagra Rawat finishes 10th in 44m freestyle 400m race, won't progress.
Lawn Bowls:
New Zealand beat India 23-6 in the men’s triples first round match.
India vs Australia Toss Report
Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia. Meghna Singh will make her debut in today's match.
A look at our Playing XI for the game.
Live - https://t.co/xIzgf8w093 #AUSvIND #B2022 pic.twitter.com/KtOdgljkdn
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 29, 2022
Table tennis Women's Team - Group 2 Match 1 M3
Defending champion India won 3-0 vs RSA
Sreeja Akula takes India home with a comfortable win#CWG2022 #Birmingham2022 #CWG @WeAreTeamIndia @birminghamcg22 #TeamIndia #B2022 #EkIndiaTeamIndia @CGI_Bghm #TableTennis #SreejaAkula pic.twitter.com/I2wt6BpELk
— India Sports Updates (@indiasportsup) July 29, 2022
Hey why they are showing it on spider cam. We deserve better broadcast. I just wait for @manikabatra_TT to watch on TV.#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/Bg6Ag3HlbR
— Yuvraj Singh (@yuvraj0728) July 29, 2022
India take 2-0 lead against South Africa in Women's Team Group Match
Manika Batra thrashes South Africa's Musfiquh Kalam 3-0 to hand India the lead.
Manika Batra wins first two games
Manika takes first two games 11-5, 11-3 against South Africa's Musfiquh Kalam in the singles rubber of the Group match of the women's team event
India's Manika Batra is up next
Indian table tennis star Manika Batra will take on South Africa's Musfiquh Kalam in the singles rubber of the Group match of the women's team event.
India vs South Africa Women's Table Tennis: IND 1-0 SA
India's Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison beat South Africa's Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5
Lawn Bowls - Tania Choudhury loses first round
India's Tania Choudhury faces 10-21 defeat in her first-round Women's Singles Sectional match against Scotland's Dee Hoggan.
India take early lead against South Africa
India's Sreeja and Reeth claim the first game 11-7 against Proteas.
India - Women's Table Tennis
Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison take on South Africa's Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel
Tania Choudhary trails Dee Hoggan
India's Tania Choudhary notched up a couple of points but still trails Scotland's Dee Hoggan 18-8.
Dee Hoggan running away with this
Scotland's Dee Hoggan has opened up a huge 10-point lead now. She is 16-6 ahead of India's Tania Choudhary.
The Lawn Bowl team is ready to kickstart the #CommonwealthGames2022 today
The Real game begins NOW!! All the best team
Catch it Live on @ddsportschannel
& @SonyLIV
Let's #Cheer4India #IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/eWBEFgyQQi
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2022
India Men's Triples team trailing too
The Indian men’s lawn bowls team is currently trailing 1-10 against New Zealand in their first round match of Triples Sectional Play.
Tania Choudhary falling behind now
Dee Hoggan of Scotland is opening up a big lead in the women’s singles Round 1 contest against India's Tania Choudhary. Hoggan leads 12-6 right now.
Dee Hoggan in lead now
Scotland's Dee Hoggan has now opened up a two-point lead over Tania Choudhary. The Scot leads 9-6.
Tania Choudhary keeping up with Scot
It is really tight in the Lawn Bowls contest between India's Tania Choudhary and Scotland's Dee Hoggan. Both are tied at 6-6.
Lawn Bowls get underway
In the women’s sectional play (first round), Tania Choudhary will face De Hoggan of Scotland. At the same time, in men’s triple (sectional play, round 1) Dinesh Kumar/Navneet Singh/Chandan Singh will be up against New Zealand.
CWG 2022 Lawn Bowls
Tania Choudary in Women's Singles Sectional Play and India vs New Zealand in Men's Triples Sectional Play kick off India's campaign at Birmingham.
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Opening ceremony of 22nd edition, In Pics
Some of the scenes from the beginning of the #B2022 Opening Ceremony
Who’s enjoying it so far? pic.twitter.com/kVjcycO1SW
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022
India to take T20 champion Australi in their first encounter
Let The Games Begin!
Drop a message in the comments below & wish #TeamIndia for the #B2022. pic.twitter.com/KodanUxImS
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 28, 2022
India vs Pakistan in CWG 2022
Shiva Thapa will take on Suleman Baloch in Boxing while the Indian badminton mixed doubles team will cross swords with arch-rivals at 6:30 PM IST.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Highlights
About last night #B2022 pic.twitter.com/dY2V8fOreG
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 29, 2022
PV Sindhu to Manika Batra - Indians in action TODAY
India will kick off their campaign in most major sports today with top stars like PV Sindhu, Manika Batra, Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa, Shiva Thapa, etc in action. Check the complete India schedule for Day 1 here.
CWG @birminghamcg22 starts today!!
Take a at #B2022 events scheduled for 29th July
Catch #TeamIndia in action on @ddsportschannel & @SonyLIV and don't forget to send in your #Cheer4India messages below#IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/G7TG7AG2r3
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
More Stories