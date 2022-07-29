NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Smriti Mandhana falls early in T20 vs AUS; Manika Batra wins

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday (July 29).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 03:47 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Smriti Mandhana falls early in T20 vs AUS; Manika Batra wins
LIVE Blog

A Commonwealth Games 2022 that once appeared doomed exploded into life with a dazzling opening ceremony on Thursday that put a modern spin on a sporting event often seen as a relic of the British Empire’s colonial past. Ten years after the 2012 London Olympics it was Birmingham`s moment in the spotlight, although a smaller one, as Prince Charles, reading a message on behalf of The Queen contained in a Baton that had travelled through all 72 nations and regions of the Commonwealth, declared the Games open.

No one could deny Birmingham for giving itself a massive pat on the back for taking on the responsibility of staging the 2022 Games after Durban, South Africa was stripped of hosting duties for failing to deliver on promises made in its bid.

Instead of the usual six-seven years to prepare, Birmingham had four and that challenge was multiplied by the arrival of COVID-19. While the pandemic forced the delay of an Olympics and an Asian Games, Birmingham pushed ahead, delivering on its promise of an on time, on budget project.

India will be represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines. Women’s T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal. Indian women’s cricket team will make their CWG debut against Australia on Friday.

Check all the LIVE scores and updates from Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2022 here.

29 July 2022
15:43 PM

GONE!

Mandhana 24 (17) caught by Healy bowled by Darice Brown as Australia get the first breakthrough as the left-handed opener departs. She was looking in fine rhythm but gets out on a short and wide delivery.

INDW - 25/1 (3.5 Overs), Verma 1 (4)

15:39 PM

Mandhana on FIRE!

Smriti Mandhana with 5 boundaries is batting on 24 off 16 balls, pushing the paddle for Indian women team.

INDW - 25/0 (3.1 Overs), Mandhana 24 (15) & Shafali Verma 1 (4)

15:34 PM

IND off to STEADY start

India are off to a steady start with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma opening the batting for the Women in Blue. D. Brown and M Schutt attack the stumps for Australia.

IND- 9/0 (1.2 Overs), Mandhana 9 (8)

15:34 PM

Swimming:

Sajan Prakash (50m butterfly) and Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke) will be in action in their respective heats in some time. Para swimmer Ashish Kumar Singh will be in the 100m Backstroke S9 final later in the day. Kushagra Rawat finishes 10th in 44m freestyle 400m race, won't progress.

Lawn Bowls:

New Zealand beat India 23-6 in the men’s triples first round match.

15:10 PM

India vs Australia Toss Report

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia. Meghna Singh will make her debut in today's match. 

 

 

15:04 PM
14:46 PM
14:44 PM

India take 2-0 lead against South Africa in Women's Team Group Match

Manika Batra thrashes South Africa's Musfiquh Kalam 3-0 to hand India the lead. 

14:42 PM

Manika Batra wins first two games

Manika takes first two games 11-5, 11-3 against South Africa's Musfiquh Kalam in the singles rubber of the Group match of the women's team event

14:39 PM

India's Manika Batra is up next

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra will take on South Africa's Musfiquh Kalam in the singles rubber of the Group match of the women's team event. 

14:26 PM

India vs South Africa Women's Table Tennis: IND 1-0 SA 

India's Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison beat South Africa's Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5

14:16 PM

Lawn Bowls - Tania Choudhury loses first round

India's Tania Choudhury faces 10-21 defeat in her first-round Women's Singles Sectional match against Scotland's Dee Hoggan.

14:12 PM

India take early lead against South Africa 

India's Sreeja and Reeth claim the first game 11-7 against Proteas. 

14:09 PM

India - Women's Table Tennis

Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison take on South Africa's Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 

 

14:01 PM

Tania Choudhary trails Dee Hoggan

India's Tania Choudhary notched up a couple of points but still trails Scotland's Dee Hoggan 18-8.

13:57 PM

Dee Hoggan running away with this

Scotland's Dee Hoggan has opened up a huge 10-point lead now. She is 16-6 ahead of India's Tania Choudhary.

13:56 PM

India Men's Triples team trailing too

The Indian men’s lawn bowls team is currently trailing 1-10 against New Zealand in their first round match of Triples Sectional Play.

13:51 PM

Tania Choudhary falling behind now

Dee Hoggan of Scotland is opening up a big lead in the women’s singles Round 1 contest against India's Tania Choudhary. Hoggan leads 12-6 right now. 

13:49 PM

Dee Hoggan in lead now

Scotland's Dee Hoggan has now opened up a two-point lead over Tania Choudhary. The Scot leads 9-6.

13:34 PM

Tania Choudhary keeping up with Scot

It is really tight in the Lawn Bowls contest between India's Tania Choudhary and Scotland's Dee Hoggan. Both are tied at 6-6.

13:33 PM

Lawn Bowls get underway

In the women’s sectional play (first round), Tania Choudhary will face De Hoggan of Scotland. At the same time, in men’s triple (sectional play, round 1) Dinesh Kumar/Navneet Singh/Chandan Singh will be up against New Zealand.

13:04 PM

CWG 2022 Lawn Bowls

Tania Choudary in Women's Singles Sectional Play and India vs New Zealand in Men's Triples Sectional Play kick off India's campaign at Birmingham.

13:00 PM

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Opening ceremony of 22nd edition, In Pics

Check Here 

 

12:58 PM

India to take T20 champion Australi in their first encounter

Check all details here 

12:51 PM

India vs Pakistan in CWG 2022

Shiva Thapa will take on Suleman Baloch in Boxing while the Indian badminton mixed doubles team will cross swords with arch-rivals at 6:30 PM IST. 

12:49 PM

Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Highlights 

12:40 PM

PV Sindhu to Manika Batra - Indians in action TODAY

India will kick off their campaign in most major sports today with top stars like PV Sindhu, Manika Batra, Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa, Shiva Thapa, etc in action. Check the complete India schedule for Day 1 here.

12:39 PM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games 2022CWG 2022IND-W vs AUS-WIndia women cricket teamathletics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of rising price of LPG cylinders
DNA Video
DNA: Is LPG Cylinder in India less expensive than other nations?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan exposed at 44th Chess Olympiad
DNA Video
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?