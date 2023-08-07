LIVE Updates | India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Match Live Score: Tough Test Awaits For India

It is time for round number 4 in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and hosts India are all set to lock horns with South Korea at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday night. After a dominant 5-0 victory over Malaysia, India have moved to the top of standings and they will look to cement their spot with another win tonight.

India are unbeaten in this tournament so far, they have two wins and a draw. Similarly, South Korea are undefeated as well with two draws and a win. They are currently third in the table with five points under their belt.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from Asian Champions Trophy 2023 India vs South Korea Hockey Match here.

