ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY

LIVE Updates | India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Match Live Score: Tough Test Awaits For India

LIVE Updates | India Vs South Korea, Asia Champions Trophy 2023 2022-23 Hockey LIVE Scorecard: India will face South Korea on Monday.

Aug 07, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

India set to face South Korea. (Image source: Twitter)
It is time for round number 4 in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and hosts India are all set to lock horns with South Korea at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday night. After a dominant 5-0 victory over Malaysia, India have moved to the top of standings and they will look to cement their spot with another win tonight.

India are unbeaten in this tournament so far, they have two wins and a draw. Similarly, South Korea are undefeated as well with two draws and a win. They are currently third in the table with five points under their belt.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from Asian Champions Trophy 2023 India vs South Korea Hockey Match here.

07 August 2023
13:14 PM

LIVE India vs South Korea: Livestreaming details

India are set to face Korea in the fourth round of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Checkout the livestreaming details of the clash by clicking below.

12:55 PM

LIVE India vs South Korea: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey match. Follow our feed for the latest updates.

