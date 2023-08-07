trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645768
NewsOther Sports
INDIA VS SOUTH KOREA

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey India Vs South Korea Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Ahead of India's game of 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai against South Korea, take a look at all the key details related to the match.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 01:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey India Vs South Korea Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch In India Image Source: Twitter

At the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday, the fourth-round match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will feature South Korea vs. India. India, who rose to the top of the standings after a crushing 5-0 victory over Malaysia, will attempt to maintain its position by picking up another victory.

India had two victories and a draw to remain unblemished in the competition. With a victory and two draws, Korea is also unblemished and sits third in the standings with five points.

In the head to head record, both teams have played over 50 games against each other and India have won 35 of them with 11 wins in the name of Korea and 12 draws.

Here are the streaming details of India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2023:

Where will the India and South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India and South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will the India and South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India and South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on August 7, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will India and South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match broadcast in India?

The India and South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India and South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of India and South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be available on Fancode in India.

