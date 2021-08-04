हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: TT Federation to issue show-cause notice to Manika Batra for refusing guidance from national coach

Executive committee will decide on the course of action that needs to be taken since it was unprofessional for Manika to call Soumyadeep the personal coach of Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Tokyo Olympics: TT Federation to issue show-cause notice to Manika Batra for refusing guidance from national coach
Indian paddler Manika Batra (Source: Twitter)

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) will be issuing a show-cause notice to paddler Manika Batra for refusing to take guidance from the national coach Soumyadeep Roy during the Tokyo Olympics, confirmed federation secretary Arun Banerjee on Wednesday.

"We have today in our meeting decided that the show cause notice will be issued, Manika Batra has 10 days to reply, accordingly will take action, mostly will issue the notice by tomorrow but the decision has been taken," TTFI secretary Banerjee told ANI.

Earlier, Banerjee had made it clear that Manika Batra's refusal to have national coach Soumyadeep Roy by her side during matches at the Tokyo Olympics will be taken up for discussion once the contingent returns to India.

Banerjee said the executive committee will decide on the course of action that needs to be taken since it was unprofessional for Manika to call Soumyadeep the personal coach of Sutirtha Mukherjee.

"Personal coach is a wrong statement. Sutirtha plays in Soumyadeep's academy, but he is the national coach. To say her coach was not allowed with her is wrong on Manika's part. She knew before leaving from India what is the access of the coaches. All the players and coaches know the extent of access each has. Manika had applied for a personal coach, which we had recommended as well. When you know his access, to come to Tokyo and demand that her coach be there in place of Soumyadeep is wrong. To call him the personal coach of Sutirtha is wrong as he had taken national camp even before coming to Tokyo. The criteria is fixed and I asked Soumyadeep to speak to manager MP Singh and report it as he is there. I strongly oppose this," he had told ANI.

Asked if this was unwanted from Manika, he said: "What is on her mind I can't say. Surprised she brought this up here after knowing the criteria. I will discuss this with the executive committee and decide what action needs to be taken. We have to bring this up when we are back."

Manika had earlier requested India's chef-de-mission BP Baishya to allow the field of play (FOP) access for her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape. The paddler bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics after losing her Round 3 match.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsManika BatraTable Tennis
Next
Story

Tokyo 2020 explainer: What is repechage in wrestling, which allows Anshu Malik a shot at bronze

Must Watch

PT4M22S

EXCLUSIVE: Lovlina Borgohain reveals why she is not satisfied with her Bronze medal in Tokyo 2020