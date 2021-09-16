Mary Kom engages in intense badminton session with sons, shares video on social media - WATCH

Boxing legend MC Mary Kom is back with her family and the pugilist is dedicating this free time training her two sons. The 38-year-old Olympic medalist was seen engaged in an intense badminton training session with her kids, the video of which was shared by Mary on Twitter.

"I am not good at it but..train a child in the way he should go," she wrote in her tweet.

Playing with my son 2 sons..I am not good at it but..train a child in the way he should go.. pic.twitter.com/uupwrEP9BT — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) September 15, 2021

Mary Kom had won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics. She also has won the World Championship title on eight occasions.

In the recently concluded Tokyo Games, where the legendary boxer was aiming for her second Olympic glory, the 38-year-old made a shocking exit after going down against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia. She lost her pre-quarterfinal bout against the Colombian in the 51 kg category.

The decision left many in shock, including Mary, as she won two of the three rounds, thus forcing her to question the judgement of International Olympic Committee's Boxing Task Force.

"I don't know and understand this decision, what's wrong with the Task Force? What's wrong with the IOC?" the boxer had then said after lashing at the Task Force following her defeat.