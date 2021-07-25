Model-actor Milind Soman trolled for congratulating Priya Malik for winning gold at ‘Tokyo Olympics’

Model-actor Milind Soman got trolled on Sunday after tweeting a congratulatory message to Indian wrestler Priya Malik, assuming she had won gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

In reality, Malik had bagged a gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship 2021 in Hungary.

However, Soman apologised in a separate tweet saying he should have checked before tweeting.

"Thank you Priya Malik! #gold #TokyoOlympics #wrestling welcome to Mt Olympus," Soman tweeted on Sunday.

Commenting on his post, netizens trolled him for sharing incorrect information and requested him to delete the tweet.

"Sir it's world wrestling championship and not Olympic... It is held in Hungary...fyi," wrote a user.

"Kindly google little and find out in which world sporting event she won... It's not mandatory to post congratulatory tweet without knowing about it," suggested another user.

"Sir pls delete this. She won at World Championship at Hungry. Even I got excited initially," commented another user.

Replying to this, Soman wrote: "I know now, still happy and I won't delete the tweet, sometimes its ok to make a mistake."

In a separate tweet, the model-actor expressed: "Sorry, should have checked before my earlier tweet, but was too overcome with joy. Priya Malik won Gold at the World wrestling Championships! Onwards and upwards."

Sorry, should have checked before my earlier tweet, but was too overcome with joy Priya Malik won Gold at the World wrestling Championships ! Onwards and upwards — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 25, 2021

Earlier in the day, Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma made the same blunder and congratulated Priya Malik for winning gold for India at the Olympics. However, the paceman deleted his tweet soon after realizing his blooper but not before the screenshot of the tweet went viral.

Meanwhile, Priya Malik won the women’s 73 kg weight category gold medal by getting the better of Belarus wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final. Priya Malik’s ‘golden’ triumph comes a day after the champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had clinched silver in the women’s 49kg category in Tokyo Olympics.