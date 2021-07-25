हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priya Malik

Priya Malik wins gold at World Cadet wrestling, Ishant Sharma CONFUSES it with Olympics medal!

Ishant Sharma, who is currently with the Indian team in the United Kingdom for the five-match Test series against England, congratulated Priya Malik for winning gold for India at the Olympics! The paceman deleted his tweet soon after realizing his blooper but not before screenshot the tweet when viral.

Priya Malik wins gold at World Cadet wrestling, Ishant Sharma CONFUSES it with Olympics medal!
Wrestler Priya Malik after winning gold for India at the World Cadet wrestling championships. (Source: Twitter)

Young Indian wrestler Priya Malik did India proud by winning gold at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday (July 25) but it’s not very helpful with the biggest sporting event in the world – Tokyo Olympics – is going on simultaneously. Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma was one of many people, who confused Priya’s achievement with that of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Saturday.

Ishant Sharma, who is currently with the Indian team in the United Kingdom for the five-match Test series against England, congratulated Priya Malik for winning gold for India at the Olympics! The paceman deleted his tweet soon after realizing his blooper but not before screenshot the tweet when viral.

Ishant Sharma wrongly tweeted congratulating Priya Malik for winning Tokyo Olympics gold. (Source: Twitter)

There were others who made the same mistake as Ishant as ‘#NotOlympics’ started trending on Twitter for some time.

 

Meanwhile, Priya Malik won the women’s 73 kg weight category gold medal by getting the better of Belarus wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final. Priya Malik’s ‘golden’ triumph comes a day after the champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had clinched silver in the women’s 49kg category in Tokyo Olympics.

Her gold medal win in Budapest is no mean feat as she has been striking gold on a regular basis. Priya Malik has won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and then went on to clinch gold in the very same year at the 17th School Games that were held in Delhi. Her next two gold medal triumphs came at the National Cadet Championship in Patna as well as at the National School Games respectively.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priya MalikIshant Sharma
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu gets lifetime free supply to PIZZA for winning silver medal

Must Watch

PT37M12S

Watch: 79th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat