Priya Malik wins gold at World Cadet wrestling, Ishant Sharma CONFUSES it with Olympics medal!

Young Indian wrestler Priya Malik did India proud by winning gold at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday (July 25) but it’s not very helpful with the biggest sporting event in the world – Tokyo Olympics – is going on simultaneously. Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma was one of many people, who confused Priya’s achievement with that of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Saturday.

Ishant Sharma, who is currently with the Indian team in the United Kingdom for the five-match Test series against England, congratulated Priya Malik for winning gold for India at the Olympics! The paceman deleted his tweet soon after realizing his blooper but not before screenshot the tweet when viral.

There were others who made the same mistake as Ishant as ‘#NotOlympics’ started trending on Twitter for some time.

Meanwhile, Priya Malik won the women’s 73 kg weight category gold medal by getting the better of Belarus wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final. Priya Malik’s ‘golden’ triumph comes a day after the champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had clinched silver in the women’s 49kg category in Tokyo Olympics.

Her gold medal win in Budapest is no mean feat as she has been striking gold on a regular basis. Priya Malik has won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and then went on to clinch gold in the very same year at the 17th School Games that were held in Delhi. Her next two gold medal triumphs came at the National Cadet Championship in Patna as well as at the National School Games respectively.