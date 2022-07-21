Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to break the 90m mark in the World Athletics Championships when he begins his campaign on July 22 (Friday) in Oregon. He arrived at the venue a week in advance to get settled in and begin practice. Before the big day, Neeraj is trying to maintain his calm as well. He is not someone who gets under pressure easily. He delivered the goods at the Olympics all thanks to this trait of his. There will be nerves but Neeraj knows how to handle them. At the training ground on Wednesday, a few days before his big match, he met police dog and spent some time with it. Neeraj played with dog and the dog too showered the love back. It was a picture shared by an Indian sports journalist covering the Championships in Oregon.

Take a look at the pic below.

Olympic Games Javelin Throw champion Neeraj Chopra pets a police dog after his training session at the Hayward Field on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/guYwMFN2l5 July 21, 2022

The 24-year-old javelin star from India will also be aiming for the gold medal at the Worlds where he has not won any medal so far. The Tokyo gold-medallist could not even qualify for the final when he played in the last World Athletics Championships back in 2017 in London. This time he is leaving no stone unturned and wants to be the best version of himself on the match day.

Speaking to a group of journalists a week back, Neeraj admitted that he took the qualifications round at 2017 Championships far too lightly and that affected his chances of qualifying for the finals. This year he aims to be as energetic and passionate in qualifying stages as the finals. Neeraj is a part of a tough field that includes the likes of Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber. Neeraj also said that he has not changed much in his training methods to prepare for the worlds. He will try and display his best efforts which should land him a good result, he had said.