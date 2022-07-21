Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has been placed at the top of Group A in the javelin qualification rounds of the World Athletics Championships 2022 at Eugene, Oregon. The other India in the fray, Rohit Yadav, has been placed in Group B. The automatic qualification mark for the Javelin event has been set at 83.5m and Indian fans should expect Neeraj Chopra to easily hit that mark as he is coming off the back of a national record of 89.94m which he set at the Diamond League event in Stockholm.

Neeraj, who has a world ranking of No. 4, is the second-highest ranked in Group A as Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch is also in this group. Vadlejch has a season’s best of 90.88m. World No. 1 and top contender for gold in the World Championships, Peters Anderson is in Group B and has a season’s best of 93.07m.

Rohit Yadav will have to go much better than his best of 82.54m this season or hope that he is one of the 12 best throwers in the javelin event to qualify for the final – much like Annu Rani in the women’s javelin event on Thursday.

Neeraj Chopra expects to breach the coveted 90m mark this year but doesn't want to think about 'distance' going into the World Athletics Championships, currently underway in Eugene, USA.

Chopra had set a new national record of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw, at the prestigious Diamond League in Stockholm last month en route to a silver medal. The 24-year-old finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters, who recorded a best throw of 90.31m.

“I was 6cm short of the 90m mark, I was pretty close. I hope to cross 90m this year. But I never think or focus on distance going into a competition. I just try to give my 100 per cent,” Chopra said in a virtual interaction earlier this week.

A strong field awaits Chopra in the World Championships, where he will be seen in action, starting with the qualifiers on July 21. Besides, Chopra, Peters, Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, Finland’s Oliver Helander and the German duo of Julian Weber and Johannes Vetter will be in action.

When is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualifying event at World Athletics Championships 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualifying event at World Athletics Championships 2022 will take place on Friday (July 22), according to IST.

What time will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualifying event start at World Athletics Championships 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualifying event at World Athletics Championships 2022 will start at 5.35am on Friday (July 22) as he is placed in Group A. Rohit Yadav’s qualifying event will start at 7.05am as he is in Group B.

Where can I watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualifying event at World Athletics Championships 2022 on TV?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualifying event at World Athletics Championships 2022 will be live on Sony Six network on TV in India.

How can I livestream Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualifying event at World Athletics Championships 2022?

You can catch the livestream of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin qualifying event at World Athletics Championships 2022 on SonyLiv website and app.