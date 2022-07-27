Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra made the big decision to pull out of Commonwealth Games 2022, which begin in Birmingham on Thursday (July 28) due to injury. Neeraj, who created history at the World Athletics Championships 2022 by becoming the first Indian man to win a medal, injured his groin and has been advised a month’s rest to recover from injury.

“I’m extremely disappointed to inform you all that I will not be able to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I had been feeling uncomfortable after the pull I felt in my groin during my fourth throw at the World Championships. On having it investigated medically yesterday by a group of doctors here in the US, a minor strain was discovered and I have been advised to undergo rehabilitation and give it rest for the next few weeks,” Neeraj Chopra said in a statement late on Tuesday (July 26) night.

“I have discussed this with my support team and the IOA, AFI and SAI’s CAIMS, and we’ve collectively decided that keeping my long-term goals in mind, it would be best for me to skip the CWG in order to avoid risking any further aggravation of the injury.

“Needless to say, I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to be Team India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, an honour I was looking forward to having in a few days’ time,” the javelin star added in the statement.

“For now I will focus on my rehabilitation and hope to be back in action very soon. I would like to thank the entire country for all the love and support I’ve received over the past few days, and urge you all to join me in cheering on my fellow Team India athletes in Birmingham over the coming weeks,” he added.

Chopra had become only the second Indian athlete to win a medal at World Championship in Eugene on Saturday evening after Anju Bobby George, who had won a bronze in long jump in 2003 in Paris.

After his silver medal-ensuring 88.13m throw in the fourth attempt, Chopra had felt some unease in his right thigh and his worst fears have come true.