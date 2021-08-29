हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Paralympics

Nishad Kumar bags silver medal in men's high jump at Tokyo Paralympics

Nishad Kumar helped India win its second medal at the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo. The Indian athlete clinched a silver medal in the finals of men's high jump T45-T47 class.

Nishad Kumar bags silver medal in men&#039;s high jump at Tokyo Paralympics
Nishad Kumar won silver medal at Paralympics. (Twitter)

Nishad Kumar jumped 2.06m in the finals of the men's high jump T45-T47 class at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics to secure India's second medal at the event.

The effort by the Indian saw him clinch a silver medal at the event. His 2.06m mark also saw him create a new Asian record in men's high jump T45-T47 category. 

American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Nishad cleared the same height of 2.06m. Another American, Roderick Townsend won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m.

He became the second Indian after Bhavina Patel to win a medal at Tokyo Paralympics. The paddler earlier in the day secured a silver medal after losing her final match 3-0 against world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhouagainst.   

Soon after his achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Nishad. "More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him," the PM tweeted. 

Tokyo Paralympics
