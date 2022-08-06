India's Ravi Kumar Dahiya defeated Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the 57 kg Wrestling final for the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Saturday (August 6). The final match of the Wrestling's 57 kg category was full of intensity as both the athletes looked hungry for gold. Dahiya was in great form since his first match of the CWG 2022 and he showed similar attitude in the final as well. (CWG 2022: India women create history with win over England in nail-biter semifinal - In Pics)

In the semifinal, Dahiya defeated Pakistan's Asad Ali 12-4 in the men's freestyle 57kg to enter the final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. With this India secured one more medal in wrestling. Earlier on Friday, World Junior champion and World Championship silver medallist Deepak Punia bagged India's third gold in wrestling, outwitting Pakistan's Inam Malik in the final of the men's freestyle 86kg. (CWG 2022: India men's fours team clinch silver in Lawn Bowls in Birmingham)

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya bags a gold medal in 57 Kg weight category in wrestling with a 10-0 victory in #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/voSR4hVq7t August 6, 2022

Gold medallist Bajrang Punia was asked about his Ravi before his final on Saturday, on what is his prediction for Ravi's gold match by a zee media journalist. In reply, Punia said," Of course, I think Ravi will gold as we all have prepared very well and he is going into the final in good form, our (wrestling team) focus was to win as many gold medals from the sport as possible and I think Ravi can do it too." ('SMRITI MANDHANA you beauty!' Social media can't keep calm as Indian batter smashes fastest fifty in CWG vs England in semis)

In 2021 Olympics, Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler ever to enter the Olympics final after Sushil Kumar back in the 2012 London Olympics. Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a silver medal as he put on a sensational show on to enter the gold medal final in the 57kg category by defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semifinal.