SMRITI MANDHANA

'Smriti Mandhana you beauty!' Social media can't keep calm as Indian batter smashes fastest fifty in CWG vs England in semis

Smriti Mandhana spared no England bowler as she smashed 8 boundaries along with 3 maximums

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 05:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Smriti Mandhana smashed 61 runs off 32 balls against England in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Birmingham at Edgbaston on Saturday (August 6). Mandhana was key in India's total of 164/5 after 20 overs against the hosts England as she became the fastest batter to score a fifty in just 23 balls beating her own record. (Follow CWG 2022 LIVE action HERE)

Mandhana spared no England bowler as she smashed 8 boundaries along with 3 maximums and got back to the pavilion with a strike rate of 190.62. She was later dismissed by N Sciver while attempting another shot but was caught by Wong.

However, Mandhana's fiery knock of 61 got India the fast start they needed inside the power-play and social media couldn't keep calm after the left-hander became the fastest player to score a fifty in the Games.

Check out the reactions here...

India finished at 164/5 after 20 overs as Smriti Mandhana smashed 61 off 32 along with Jemimah Rodrigues 44 off 31. Brilliant batting by the Indian batting lineup but the openers got them a fiery start. England did come back in the last 10 overs reducing the run-rate of India.

Fastest WT20I fifties for India:

Smriti Mandhana - 23 balls vs ENG, 2022
Smriti Mandhana - 24 vs NZ, 2019
Smriti Mandhana - 25 vs ENG, 2018
Shafali Verma - 26 vs WI, 2019
Shafali Verma - 26 vs SA, 2021

Smriti MandhanaCWG 2022Commonwealth Games 2022India Women vs England Women 2022Smriti Mandhana stats

