'Smriti Mandhana you beauty!' Social media can't keep calm as Indian batter smashes fastest fifty in CWG vs England in semis
Smriti Mandhana spared no England bowler as she smashed 8 boundaries along with 3 maximums
Smriti Mandhana smashed 61 runs off 32 balls against England in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Birmingham at Edgbaston on Saturday (August 6). Mandhana was key in India's total of 164/5 after 20 overs against the hosts England as she became the fastest batter to score a fifty in just 23 balls beating her own record. (Follow CWG 2022 LIVE action HERE)
Mandhana spared no England bowler as she smashed 8 boundaries along with 3 maximums and got back to the pavilion with a strike rate of 190.62. She was later dismissed by N Sciver while attempting another shot but was caught by Wong.
However, Mandhana's fiery knock of 61 got India the fast start they needed inside the power-play and social media couldn't keep calm after the left-hander became the fastest player to score a fifty in the Games.
Check out the reactions here...
You Beauty smriti mandhana — ROHIT@45 (@Rohitfanamrit45) August 6, 2022
Very well played girls ,Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodigrues #INDvENG #CWG2022 — (@gloriousdamsel_) August 6, 2022
Congratulations @mandhana_smriti for fastest fifty.#CommonwealthGames2022— Mandar Desai (@mandar_Desai) August 6, 2022
Fifty for Smriti Mandhana from just 23 balls, first ever Semi-final in Commonwealth Games and Smriti stands tall. What a knock. pic.twitter.com/kWtgq5zoqc — आशीष सिंह (@realashish7) August 6, 2022
That's why I love jersey no.18#SmritiMandhana #ViratKohli — Shraddha (@Shraddha__queen) August 6, 2022
Smriti Mandhana Is Batting So Beautifully That She Can Open For Male Indian Team As Well!!
Just Class!!!
18 No Jersey= Class & Perfection — Harshit Singh (@Im_alkohlic) August 6, 2022
Fastest WT20I fifties for India:
Smriti Mandhana - 23 balls vs ENG, 2022
Smriti Mandhana - 24 vs NZ, 2019
Smriti Mandhana - 25 vs ENG, 2018
Shafali Verma - 26 vs WI, 2019
Shafali Verma - 26 vs SA, 2021#SmritiMandhana #ENGvIND #CWG2022— CBTF Speed News (@cbtfspeednews) August 6, 2022
India finished at 164/5 after 20 overs as Smriti Mandhana smashed 61 off 32 along with Jemimah Rodrigues 44 off 31. Brilliant batting by the Indian batting lineup but the openers got them a fiery start. England did come back in the last 10 overs reducing the run-rate of India.
