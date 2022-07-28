Sebastian Vettel Retires: Vettel has decided that time has come for him to call it quits as far as his Formula 1 career is concerned. He is currently 35 and wants to spend more time with his family and friends. He is set to retire at the end of the 2022 F1 season with Aston Martin. He has a stellar career. He is a four-time champion on the F1 circuit and has won a total of 53 Grand Prix and 122 podium finishes.

Vettel made his debut in 2007. His first title win came in 2010 which also made him the youngest title winner. He won four titles for Red Bull in between 2010 to 2013. The German racer announced his retirement on Thursday through an Instagram video. Vettel who is a legend of the sport is third on the list of all-time Grand Prix winners with 53 victories to his name. Only Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher have more titles than him.

Taking to his Instagram, Vettel said in the video: "The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,"The racer turned 35 this month and wishes to spend more time with his family. "At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family," he added.

As soon as he posted the video, reactions started pouring in on social media on his retirement. Lewis Hamilton, another F1 legend, wrote: "Seb, it’s been an honour to call you a competitor and an ever greater honour to call you my friend. Leaving this sport better than you found it is always the goal. I have no doubt that whatever comes next for you will be exciting, meaningful, and rewarding. Love you, man."

Mick Schumacher said: "Thank you for everything you’ve contributed to the sport we both love, I can’t wait for our last races together. Thank you, Seb - you’re an inspiration."

