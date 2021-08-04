हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Boxing: PM Narendra praises Lovlina Borgohain’s ‘determination’ after boxer’s bronze

Sports minister Anurag Thakur said he was proud that Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain gave it her ‘best punch’ in the Tokyo Olympics semifinal.

Tokyo Olympics Boxing: PM Narendra praises Lovlina Borgohain’s ‘determination’ after boxer’s bronze
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze at Tokyo Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first ones to laud Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s efforts in bringing home a bronze from the Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina became only the second woman boxer from India to win an Olympic medal after the legendary MC Mary Kom. The Assam pugilist went down fighting to Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in the 69kg welterweight semifinal.

“Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (August 3) led the state in praying for boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

The Chief Minister lit a lamp at the Nehru Stadium here at a program organized to wish her luck and pray for her success in the crucial semi-final match. He said that the best wishes of all in the state was with the ace boxer and ‘I pray for her success’.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur said he was proud that Lovlina gave it her ‘best punch’. “Lovlina, you gave your best punch ! India is extremely proud of what you have achieved! You’ve achieved a Third place medal medal in your first Olympics; the journey has just begun! Well done @LovlinaBorgohai!”

Lovlina goes home a history-maker as the 23-year-old has become only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsLovlina BorgohainPM Narendra Modi
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics Boxing: Lovlina loses to Surmeneli, becomes 2nd Indian woman after Mary Kom to win bronze

Must Watch

PT15M28S

Special Report: Allahabad HC's big comment in the wake of rising love-jihad cases in UP