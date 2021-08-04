Tokyo Olympics Boxing: PM Narendra praises Lovlina Borgohain’s ‘determination’ after boxer’s bronze

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first ones to laud Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s efforts in bringing home a bronze from the Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina became only the second woman boxer from India to win an Olympic medal after the legendary MC Mary Kom. The Assam pugilist went down fighting to Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in the 69kg welterweight semifinal.

“Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (August 3) led the state in praying for boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

The Chief Minister lit a lamp at the Nehru Stadium here at a program organized to wish her luck and pray for her success in the crucial semi-final match. He said that the best wishes of all in the state was with the ace boxer and ‘I pray for her success’.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur said he was proud that Lovlina gave it her ‘best punch’. “Lovlina, you gave your best punch ! India is extremely proud of what you have achieved! You’ve achieved a Third place medal medal in your first Olympics; the journey has just begun! Well done @LovlinaBorgohai!”

Lovlina goes home a history-maker as the 23-year-old has become only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012).