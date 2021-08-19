हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra admitted to Panipat hospital with high fever

The 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win a gold in the Olympics to become only the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Games after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra admitted to Panipat hospital with high fever
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra clicks a selfie with PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was admitted to a hospital in Panipat after leaving a welcome ceremony at his village midway due to Exhaustion and fever on Tuesday (August 17). India’s star javelin thrower should be fine after a good rest and that he left the function as a precautionary measure, according to news agency PTI.

“A lot of people turned up and he reached the venue of the welcome function near his village on a cavalcade. It took time to reach the venue of the function,” the source informed news agency PTI.

“But midway into the function he was feeling exhausted and started having slight fever. So, he left the function and had taken rest at a house nearby,” the source informed.

“There are some rumours that he has been taken to a hospital. It is not like that. He is all right, it's not a serious issue. Basically, he is feeling exhausted due to attending many functions non-stop after his arrival from Tokyo. He is taking rest at a place not very far from his house.”

The 23-year-old became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win a gold in the Olympics to become only the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Games after shooter Abhinav Bindra. But a couple of days after returning home on Monday, he developed a high fever and underwent a coronavirus test on the advice of doctors.

“He has tested negative for COVID-19. But we have put all his engagements on hold for the time being,” a source informed PTI.

Chopra has been attending various felicitation functions in Delhi. Finally, he returned home at his native Khandra village, around 15 km from Panipat, on Tuesday to a rousing reception from the locals.

