Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra down with high fever, leaves welcome ceremony midway in Panipat

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who created history and made headlines by finishing first in the men's javelin throw final, had to leave a welcome ceremony in Panipat midway due to high fever on Tuesday (August 17).

Notably, Chopra has fever since past few days and he didn't even attend the felicitation function organised by the Haryana government on Friday (August 13). However, the 23-year-old had tested negative for Covid-19 a few days back.

"Neeraj is down with a high fever, has a sore throat, and the fever refuses to subside. But fortunately, he has tested negative for COVID-19. He is currently resting," a source had told ANI on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chopra on August 17 reached his hometown Samalkha in Panipat, Haryana, and was accorded a warm welcome after reaching his hometown. But during the ceremony, which was also cut short due to heatwave, the javelin thrower got down from the stage due to high fever.

As per a Times Now report, Neeraj's friends and family confirmed that he was looking uncomfortable during the ceremony as he attended a car rally from Delhi to Panipat which took more than six hours. The heat seems to have taken a toll on Neeraj who had also been taking medicines. Neeraj was taken to an undisclosed location for rest.

Neeraj's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by World Athletics.

The 23-year-old created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the yellow metal at the Tokyo Games.

"Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India's first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra's profile sky-rocketed," the World Athletics website read.

"Still processing this feeling," Neeraj recently posted. "To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever."