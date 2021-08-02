Tokyo Olympics India schedule on August 3: Indian men hockey team to play semis, Sonam Malik to open wrestling campaign on Day 12

All eyes will be on Indian men’s hockey team on August 3 as they will lock horns with world champion Belgium in the semifinal clash of the Tokyo Olympics. The Men in Blue will aim to secure a place in the Olympic final and assure atleast a silver medal.

India will be high on confidence as they defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinal match. The Men in Blue scored three field goals courtesy of Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th), and Hardik Singh (57th) to enter the Olympic semifinals for the first time since 1972 Munich Games.

Meanwhile, Sonam Malik will open India's wrestling campaign at Tokyo Olympics as she faces Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia in freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final.

Here’s the complete India schedule for August 3:

Athletics

5:50 a.m. Women's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) -- Annu Rani

3:45 p.m. Men's Shot Put Qualification (Group A) -- Tejinderpal Singh Toor

Hockey

7:00 a.m. Men's semifinals India v Belgium

3:30 p.m. Men's semifinal -- Australia v Germany

Wrestling

8:30 a.m. Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final and QF -- Sonam Malik

2:45 p.m. Women's Freestyle 62kg -- Sonam, if she qualifies

(All timings are in IST)