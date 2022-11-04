UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

One of the more inconsistent teams in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, U.P. Yoddhas have won four and lost four games so far. The Yoddhas will be keen to string together some wins as they look to climb up the points table and progress beyond the league phase. They certainly have the personnel in their team to go on a winning run, especially in their attack which features Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal who have scored 82 and 77 raid points respectively so far. On the defensive side of things, Ashu Singh has been their best defender with 26 tackle points, while their renowned pairing of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have chipped in with 20 and 16 tackle points respectively.

Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, find themselves in a rich vein of form and have won five, lost two and tied two games in Season 9. Aslam Inamdar has been the team’s go-to raider and has scored 71 raid points, while Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde have also contributed for the team in attack with 67 and 32 raid points respectively. From the defensive point of view, skipper Fazel Atrachali has been a standout performer for them with 22 tackle points. The likes of Sombr and Gaurav Khatri have also made their presence felt in defence by backing up their captain when needed. While Sombir has scored 17 tackle points, Khatri has managed 10 tackle points.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head

U.P. Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan have squared off eight times with the former winning five times and the latter winning thrice.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan will be played on Friday, November 4.

Where will the match between UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan will be played at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match between UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltanwill be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-Captain: Surender Gill

Suggested Playing XI for UP vs PUN Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi

Defenders: Abinash Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Sombir

All-rounders: Gurdeep, Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Possible Starting line-up:

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Abozar Mighani, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abinash Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali