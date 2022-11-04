Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

After a great start to the season that saw them win their first five games, Dabang Delhi K.C. have gone on to endure a poor run of results that’s seen them suffer five successive losses. The defending champions will be desperate to snap their losing run and will need their defence to back up the attack having failed to do so in the last couple of games. Naveen Kumar has been the team’s talisman with 126 raid points this season, while Ashu Malik and Manjeet have supported him in attack with 65 and 47 raid points respectively. As far as their defence goes, Krishan and Vishal have been the team’s top defenders with 25 and 22 tackle points respectively, while Ravi Kumar has also contributed 18 tackle points.

Similar to Dabang Delhi K.C., Jaipur Pink Panthers also find themselves in the middle of a slump after a good start to their campaign. The Panthers have won five times while losing four games and three of those defeats have come in their last three outings. They will head into Friday’s contest with the aim of winning and will need their lead raider Arjun Deshwal to be at his best. Deshwal has scored 91 raid points this season and he’s been aided in attack by the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (26 raid points) and V Ajith Kumar (25 raid points), both of whom will want to produce more for their team. In defence, skipper Sunil Kumar has led by example with 31 tackle points and he’s had good support in the form of Ankush (29 tackle points) and Sahul Kumar (14 tackle points).

Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head

Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers have met 18 times with the former winning on seven occasions and the latter winning nine times. Two games between the teams ended in ties.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played on Friday, November 4.

Where will the match between Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match between Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice-Captain: Sunil Kumar

Suggested Playing XI for DEL vs JAI Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Ankush

All-rounders: Reza Mirbagheri, Ashu Malik

Raiders: Bhavani Rajput, Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Possible Starting line-up

Dabang Delhi KC Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Anil Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput, V Ajith, Nitin Chandel, Ankush