topStories
NewsOther Sports
UP YODDHAS VS TELUGU TITANS

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

Know when, where, and how to watch the live streaming and Dream11 Prediction of the Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 match between UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 06:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

U.P. Yoddhas have found consistency hard to come by this season and have three wins and four losses to show for their efforts so far. Their main raiders Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal have contributed for the Yoddhas with 69 and 68 raid points respectively. However, they wouldn’t mind more support in attack from the rest of their teammates to ease the pressure from their shoulders. On the defensive front, Ashu Singh with 21 tackle points has been their best performer, while the tried and tested duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have chipped in with 18 and 16 tackle points respectively.

Also Read: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, find themselves at the bottom of the standings with just one win and seven losses from eight games. The Titans have found it difficult to get into any sort of rhythm in Season 9 with both their attack and defence failing to deliver. Siddharth Desai with 36 raid points has been their top attacker, while Vinay with 32 raid points and Monu Goyat with 30 raid points are their next best attackers. Needless to say, the aforementioned trio need to start firing on all cylinders for the Titans to start winning. Furthermore, their defence needs to step up as well considering Vishal Bhardwaj with 12 tackle points has been their best defender. Surjeet Singh and Vijay Kumar are their next best tacklers with 10 and nine tackle points respectively.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head

U.P. Yoddhas and Telugu Titans have met 10 times. Out of these, U.P. Yoddhas have won six matches whereas Telugu Titans have won two games. Two matches ended in ties.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans will be played on Monday, October 31.

Where will the match between UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans will be played at Balewadi Stadium, Pune.

When will the match between UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

UP vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-Captain: Surender Gill

UP vs TEL Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi

Defenders: Mohit, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat

All-rounders: Gurdeep

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Possible Starting line-up

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Vinay, Nitin, Mohit, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Live Tv

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu TitansUP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans news updateUP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans newsUP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans updateUP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans live streamingUP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans liveUP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans live updatesUP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans dream11UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans fantasy gamePro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League news updatePro Kabaddi League news Pro Kabaddi League update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series