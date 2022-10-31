UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

U.P. Yoddhas have found consistency hard to come by this season and have three wins and four losses to show for their efforts so far. Their main raiders Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal have contributed for the Yoddhas with 69 and 68 raid points respectively. However, they wouldn’t mind more support in attack from the rest of their teammates to ease the pressure from their shoulders. On the defensive front, Ashu Singh with 21 tackle points has been their best performer, while the tried and tested duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have chipped in with 18 and 16 tackle points respectively.

A _____-point special by the Record-Breaker _



Some things are just meant to be _#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/Q0Srz2qrm3 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 31, 2022

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, find themselves at the bottom of the standings with just one win and seven losses from eight games. The Titans have found it difficult to get into any sort of rhythm in Season 9 with both their attack and defence failing to deliver. Siddharth Desai with 36 raid points has been their top attacker, while Vinay with 32 raid points and Monu Goyat with 30 raid points are their next best attackers. Needless to say, the aforementioned trio need to start firing on all cylinders for the Titans to start winning. Furthermore, their defence needs to step up as well considering Vishal Bhardwaj with 12 tackle points has been their best defender. Surjeet Singh and Vijay Kumar are their next best tacklers with 10 and nine tackle points respectively.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head

U.P. Yoddhas and Telugu Titans have met 10 times. Out of these, U.P. Yoddhas have won six matches whereas Telugu Titans have won two games. Two matches ended in ties.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans will be played on Monday, October 31.

Where will the match between UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans will be played at Balewadi Stadium, Pune.

When will the match between UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

UP vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-Captain: Surender Gill

UP vs TEL Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi

Defenders: Mohit, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat

All-rounders: Gurdeep

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Possible Starting line-up

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Vinay, Nitin, Mohit, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj