Will Neeraj Chopra be able to attend Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s Olympic felicitation event?

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Panipat on Tuesday (August 17) due to high fever. Chopra was not able to proceed to his home in native Khandra village after he had to leave the felicitation event near Panipat midway due to exhaustion and fever.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is not set to felicitate Olympians who have done the country proud at the recent Tokyo Olympics, at a function in Lucknow on Thursday (August 19). During a mega event at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also give monetary rewards to the Olympians. Gold medal winner (javelin) Neeraj Chopra will receive Rs 2 crore, silver medallists Ravi Dahiya and Mirbai Chanu would receive Rs 1.5 crore each at the event.

It is now uncertain if Chopra will be able to attend the event in Lucknow although Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Olympic gold medallist Chopra in Chandigarh on Wednesday (August 18) and described the javelin thrower as the ‘golden boy’, who is not only the pride of Haryana, but also of the entire nation.

However, sources close to Chopra informed news agency PTI that some events which the javelin star is scheduled to attend have been kept on hold.

“He has tested negative for COVID-19. But we have put all his engagements on hold for the time being,” a source privy to the development informed news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Additional chief secretary (home) in UP, Avanish Awasthi said, “It is the vision of the chief minister that all the Tokyo Olympic achievers are being felicitated here. All the medal winners will attend this grand event which will be attended by the Governor, Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and representatives of various sports bodies.”

Sports minister Upendra Tiwari said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promoting sports through ‘Khelo India Khelo’ and ‘Fit India Movement’. The Uttar Pradesh government is making efforts to ensure that in future, India emerges with flying colours in sports events at the international level and majority of medal winners are from UP.”

Three individual bronze medallists – PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Bajrang Punia – would be given Rs 1 crore each.

Besides, all 19 members of the Indian hockey team would be given Rs 1 crore each. Members of the women’s hockey team, who performed exceptionally well but finished fourth, will get Rs 50 lakh each and so will golfer, Aditi Ashok, who narrowly missed the bronze.

All 10 players from UP who participated in the Olympics will be given Rs 25 lakh each. Varanasi hockey player Lalit Upadhyay will get Rs 1.25 crore. Head coach of the hockey team, Graham Reid, will also receive Rs 25 lakh.