With another sport added, Gulmarg has now become epicenter of Winter Sports in India

Gulmarg is not only the best tourist destination of country, but it has become epicentre of winter sports as well. With each passing day a new sport is introduced in Gulmarg, with an aim to make Gulmarg an international center for winter sports.

Jammu and Kashmir tourism department in collaboration with SnowShoe Federation of India on Saturday (Match 19) introduced a new snow sport in Gulmarg snowshoe race.

A national-level tournament of snowshoe race was held in snow-clad Gulmarg bowel. Around 11 teams from all over the country participated in the tournament including Teams of ITBP and Army.

Jammu and Kashmir government has been pushing for various winter sports activities in the valley. Khelo India was held twice in Gulmarg with n aim to make a hub of winter sports.

They have been adding various new sports activities to the already famous ski and snowboarding and now they have added snow cycling, snow rugby. The most recent addition is snowshow race.

Zeeshan Khan, Assistant Director,Tourism said, ''There are teams from 11 states and best thing is that you have teams from 11 states including the tropical places like south India's Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. We have three categories for the racing event. And this will be a starting platform for these sportspeople to start their career. Those who win in today's games would be a part of the Indian team who will later represent India at various International Events."

The athletes, who came to pariticpate in the event, feel that Gulmarg has a great potential to grow winter sports and want the government to take further steps to develop the infrastructure so that international level players can be produced in India.

Muzamil Ahmad, a snowshoe participant said, "I am a part of winter sports teams, and I am a bronze medallist from Japan. I have been winning medals for the state from many years now. These winter sports events will further boost players to take up the sports. It will inspire youngsters from across the country to take up sports as their career. Gulmarg is so important for us to perfect our training."

Another athlete Vishal Vishnu has been participating in the event and has won two consecutive gold medals. He says he practices running on the beach.

Those players wish that snowshoe game should be included in Olympics. Vishnu says, "I hope this game gets included in Olympics and we get to participate."

The government is working towards developing its infrastructure to create a place where international-level tournaments and competitions can be held.

Ghulam Jeelani, CEO, Gulmarg Development Authority says, "Gulmarg is known all over the globe. We are promoting tourism at every level whether its regarding sports or other activities. We are the best Ski destinations in the world. We are working on building the infrastructure better to organize many more international events."

If the pace and dedication of state authorities remains same towards the development of Gulmarg, the day is not far when this place will be seen hosting international winter sports tournaments.