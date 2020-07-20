WWE Extreme Rules 2020: All the winners and highlights from ‘The Horror Show’

From Bray Wyatt conesting against Braun Strowman in a Swamp Fight to Rey Mysterio losing an eye during an eye-for-an-eye showdown with Seth Rollins, it would not be wrong to say that the WWE Extreme Rules 2020 was aptly titled ‘The Horror Show’.

The main event of the night started after Strowman arrived at the venue in a truck. Wyatt was already waiting for his opponent in a rocking chair. Suddenly the screen goes blank and Strowman was ambushed by masked men. Alexa Bliss also made a cameo appearance. After several twists and turns, Strowman managed to kick Wyatt into the swamp and won the bout.

Here are all the results from the event held on Sunday:

Kickoff Show: Kevin Owens vs Murphy – Owens won via pinfall

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro (Tables Match) – Nakamura and Cesaro claim the title.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross – Bayley retained the title

Eye For An Eye: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins – Mysterio ‘ lost his eye’ with Rollins clinching victory. The rule was – gouge your opponents eye ball and you win.

Raw Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks: Sasha won

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler (Extreme Rules for the Challenger – McIntrye retained the title.