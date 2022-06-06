Former WWE Intercontinental champion, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins to keep his winning streak against the former WWE Champion at the Hell in a Cell 2022. Rhodes entered the match with one injured arm, but that didn't bother him to clinch the win in what was a high intensity contest between him and Rollins this week.

Rhodes won the match via a pin decision after hitting Rollins with a sledgehammer. The main event of Hell in a Cell 2022 ended a great storyline which started at Wrestlemania 38.

Checkout the results of the other matches:

Triple Threat match between Bianca Belair, Asuka, Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair continued her stint as Raw Women's champion with a win over Becky Lynch and Asuka in the opening match of the Hell in a Cell 2022. In the match, right when Becky when about to pin Asuka after hitting her with a Manhandle Slam, Bianca was right on time to steal the winning opportunity. Belair pushed Becky out of the ring, right when she was about pin Asuka and retained her title by winning the match.

One vs Two match: Bobby Lashley vs Omos and MVP

WWE superstar Bobby Lashley defeated Omos and MVP in a Handicap match, who were in a two vs one situation. Bobby was smart in attacking the weaker one between the two as he capitalised on MVP by locking him in the Hurt Lock. The former WWE champ, Lashley speared Omos out of the ringh right before locking MVP down and won the match displaying an impressive and dominant performance.

Don't matter the odds, you can't stop the All Mighty! Chicago, y'all were on !! What's next? Think I made that pretty clear tonight. #HIAC @WWE pic.twitter.com/VHzWucqH3n — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 6, 2022

Kevin Owens vs Ezekiel

Ezekiel started off the match against Owen brightly getting him in a spot after hitting a knee and a upper right hand. However, later the former Universal Champion stunned Ezekiel with a stunner to pin him for the win.

Theory vs Mustafa Ali

Theory retained his United States belt with a win against Mustafa Ali after hitting him with his finisher to get the job done surely.

Madcap Moss vs Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin in the Hell in a Cell match displaying a dominant performance. The superstar looked like he wanted to send a message to the WWE universe that he is sighting new goals and achievements.