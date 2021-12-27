WWE superstar Seth Rollins tests positive for Covid-19, forced to miss title fight

WWE superstar Seth Rollins on Monday revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 due to which he missed out on the WWE's live event at Madison Square Garden which took place on Sunday(USA timings). Rollins was about to face Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E for the live event.

The former Universal Champion tweeted " Merry Covid Christman to me!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!".

Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 27, 2021

Also, Seth Rollins' wife Becky Lynch, was set to face Bianca Belair. However, the reports added that Big E, Rollins, Becky and Belair weren't at the venue (Madison Square Garden).

Rollins was scheduled to compete with Big E for the WWE Championship in a fatal four-way match on Day 1 of the pay-per-view event. Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley are the other two superstars who are part of the fight. However, Rollins is all but ruled out from this week's Monday Night Raw (December 27).

WWE Day 1 fights

Current Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title up against Brock Lesnar, while the New Day will challenge The Usos for the Smackdown tag team championships.

Becky Lynch is also scheduled against Liv Morgan to defend her Raw Women's title, while Edge vs The Miz and Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss are the other one-on-one fixtures scheduled.

The fatal four-way match for the WWE Championship might get converted into a triple threat match if Rollins will miss the event. Bobby Lashley was anyways added to the matchup later, before that, it was Rollins-Big E-Owens for the title.