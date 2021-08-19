WWE legend Ric Flair clears the air, says he didn't 'pleasure' any woman on train

Former WWE superstar Ric Flair was forced to issue a clarification on social media after the 'Nature Boy' became the talk of the town, courtesy to an unidentified viral image.

The picture, which saw Flair hitting top trend on Twitter, was of a man, having similar features to the WWE Hall of Famer, snapped in an awkward position in a public locomotive.

"This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn’t Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO!" - Flair wrote in his tweet, which also had a caricature of him riding a train.

This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn’t Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/XdM6AlQ3wM — Ric Flair (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 18, 2021

The former WWE star also confirmed the same to TMZ sports, stating the man in the photo pleasuring a woman was not him.

Meanwhile, the identity of the man caught in the act is yet to be confirmed.

WATCH | THIS WWE legend claims to have sex with more than 10,000 women

Ric Flair's likely AEW future

After ending his association with the Vince McMahon company, Flair is likely to feature for WWE's biggest competitor AEW. The 72-year-old was seen alongside Andrade El Idolo, daugher Charlotte Flair's fiancé, at AAA Triplemania XXIX as Andrade's manager.

Ric Flair appears at TripleMania in the corner of Andrade El Idolo pic.twitter.com/Jab0GePYHJ — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 15, 2021

We may not have gotten an Andrade win, but we did get Ric Flair laying Konnan out with a chop and stereo Figure Four's, so all is well in my books#TriplemaniaXXIX pic.twitter.com/Y0rLdTVYzi — Spencer Love (@SpennyLove) August 15, 2021

At the event, Andrade fought AEW world champion Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship. Flair also got involved in the action as he first hit Omega with his famous chops, and went on to lock, another wrestler Konnan, with his iconic figure-four leglock.