WWE diva Charlotte Flair gets emotional on fiancé Andrade El Idolo’s AEW debut

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair's fiancé Andrade El Idolo made his AEW debut on this week's Friday Night Dynamite. 

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair's fiancé Andrade El Idolo made his AEW debut on this week's Friday Night Dynamite. Andrade, who himself is a former member of the WWE roster, made an appearance as Vickie Guerrero's new client. 

Andrade's appearance came during WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry’s welcome segment, who recently switched allies from WWE to AEW.  

In a brief promo, Andrade made his intentions clear and is keen on being the new face in AEW. 

Meanwhile, it seemed Charlotte was watching the show live and couldn't resist from posting her reaction. The Queen in a tweet shared 11 crying face emojis and the same number of heart emojis.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade are engaged

The former WWE Raw Women's champion Charlotte and Andrade became a couple in early 2019 and a year later the duo got engaged on January 1, 2020. 

Charlotte, who is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, has won several titles in her stint with the wrestling company and will look to claim the Raw Women's Championship against in the pay-per-view event Hell in a Cell, scheduled to take place later this month. She will fight for the title against Rhea Ripley.  

