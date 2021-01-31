हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WWE

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 live streaming: When and when to watch in India?

WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Drew McIntyre will take on former WCW champion Goldberg with the WWE Championship on the line. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship title against Kevin Owens in a last man standing match. 

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 live streaming: When and when to watch in India?
Drew McIntyre will take on Goldberg at Royal Rumble. (Source: WWE)

WWE's annual pay-per-view event the Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on early Monday morning at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. This is the 34th event under the Royal Rumble chronology and will feature WWE’s virtual fan viewing experience called ThunderDome. 

Apart from the 30-wrestlers rumble event for both men and women superstars, Drew McIntyre will take on former WCW champion Goldberg with the WWE Championship on the line. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship title against Kevin Owens in a last man standing match. 

WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Match Card and other details

Here are all the details from the event: 

When will Royal Rumble 2021 take place?

Royal Rumble 2021 will take place on Monday, February 1 2021

Where is Royal Rumble 2021 taking place?

Royal Rumble 2021 is taking place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

What time does the Royal Rumble 2021 begin?

Royal Rumble 2021 begins at 05:30 am IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Royal Rumble 2021?

Royal Rumble 2021 will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1HD in English Commentary and Ten 3/3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream Royal Rumble 2021?

Royal Rumble 2021 will live stream on the official website of WWE. 

