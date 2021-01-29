WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, timing in India

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) network's annual event -- the Royal Rumble -- will be their first pay-per-view (PPV) of 2021 and is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 31 (Monday, February 1 as per India time) at the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field, in Tampa, Florida. The PPV in its 34th edition is also the official start in the Road to WrestleMania 37.

This edition of the Royal Rumble will feature 30 men and 30 women competing once again this year in the traditional WWE RR format.The over-the-top-rope matches are almost guaranteed to deliver surprises, but there will also be a full card of action filling out the rest of the event, which include some potentially huge championship duels.

When will the Royal Rumble 2021 begin in India?

Royal Rumble 2021 live stream starts at 3:30 am IST with pre-show, while the live event will start at 5:30 am IST on February 1.

How do I watch WWE Royal Rumble 2021 in India?

Indian fans can tune in to Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 to watch WWE Royal Rumble.

Where can I watch livestream of WWE Royal Rumble 2021 in India?

You can also watch the live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

Match Card for WWE Royal Rumble 2021:

2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match - 30-man Royal Rumble match

2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match - 30-women Royal Rumble match

Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan – WWE Universal Championship

Becky Lynch vs Asuka – WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin – Falls Count Anywhere match

Shorty G vs Sheamus

Drew McIntyre vs Goldberg – WWE Championship

Bayley vs Lacey Evans – Match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

The participants for 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match:

Randy Orton, Edge, AJ Styles, Big E, Daniel Bryan, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, Jey Uso, Cesaro, The Miz, John Morrison, Otis, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali. The show will also feature an additional 13 participants to be announced soon.

The 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, the following superstars:

Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Peyton Royce, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. The show will also feature an additional 18 participants to be announced soon.