Youngest World Chess Champion D Gukesh Receives Rousing Welcome At Chennai Airport, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The excitement was palpable at Chennai Airport on Monday as India’s youngest World Chess Champion, D Gukesh, returned home to a hero’s welcome. After an exhilarating and nerve-wracking World Chess Championship match, the 18-year-old prodigy etched his name in history by defeating China’s Ding Liren in the final game of the FIDE World Chess Championship.

A Historic Win for India

Gukesh’s victory in the 14th game of the championship marked a historic moment for India. With the match tied at 6.5-6.5, the stage was set for a dramatic finale. The young chess sensation delivered under immense pressure, clinching a 7.5-6.5 victory to become the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. The win sent shockwaves across the chess world, reaffirming Gukesh’s place among the game’s elite players.

Emotional Homecoming

As Gukesh walked out of the airport, a sea of fans eagerly awaited their champion. The Chennai crowd, waving banners and chanting his name, made the young champion’s return a celebration of triumph. Gukesh, visibly overwhelmed by the reception, expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am very glad to be here. I could see the support and what it means to India. You guys are amazing. You gave me so much energy.”

The warm welcome was a testament to Gukesh’s growing stature not just in India, but globally. His journey to becoming the World Chess Champion has inspired millions, especially the youth, and his return to Chennai solidified his role as a national hero.

Standout Performance in a Decisive Finale

The final game of the championship was nothing short of a spectacle. Gukesh and Ding Liren had been neck-and-neck throughout the match, with each game bringing its own challenges. The final game, which lasted an intense 68 moves, showcased the skill, resilience, and determination of both players.

Gukesh’s strategic brilliance shone through as he outwitted Liren in the final stages, securing his victory with a well-executed combination. The tension was palpable in the final moments, and when Gukesh delivered the decisive blow, the chess world stood still. His performance in such a high-pressure scenario proved his maturity and tactical sharpness, qualities that have defined his rise in the chess world.

A Heartfelt Gesture: Trophy to Parents

One of the most touching moments came after Gukesh was presented with his well-earned World Chess Championship trophy. In a heartwarming gesture of gratitude, Gukesh immediately handed over the trophy to his parents. His emotional response to the victory was a reflection of the immense support and sacrifices his family had made throughout his journey. “This is the best moment of my life,” Gukesh said tearfully in his post-match interview.

Ding Liren’s Grace in Defeat

While the spotlight was on Gukesh’s triumph, Ding Liren also displayed remarkable grace in defeat. Reflecting on his performance, Liren admitted to a mistake that cost him the title. “I was totally in shock when I realized I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could be better, but considering yesterday’s lucky survival, it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets,” Liren remarked.

Though disappointed, Liren's sportsmanship was evident, as he acknowledged Gukesh’s brilliance in securing the title. The final game truly was a clash of champions, showcasing the high level of skill and mental fortitude required to compete at the highest level of chess.