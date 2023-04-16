19-year-old Nandini Gupta Wins Femina Miss India 2023, Know All About Her

New Delhi: Nandini Gupta, a 19-year-old woman from Kota, Rajasthan has won the title of Femina Miss India 2023. Along with her, Delhi’s Shreya Poonja, was crowned Femina Miss India 2023 - 1st Runner-up and Manipur’s Thounaojam Strela Luwang was crowned Femina Miss India 2023 - 2nd Runner-up at the event held in Imphal, Manipur.

Coming from a land of coaching centres, Nandini also has a degree in business management. As a young child, Nandini showed excellent hospitality skills and was determined on winning the Miss India beauty pageant. She is a model and a student.

The 59th edition of Femina Miss India was held in Manipur this year at the Indoor Stadium in Khuman Lampak, Imphal. With nearly a six-decade-long famed legacy of transforming the lives of young talented women and changing the landscape of glamour and the fashion industry of India, continues its tradition of creating influential beauty ambassadors, and supporting young women in their quest to explore their potential and empowering them to become a positive force for change.

The grand finale ceremony held on April 15 was a star-studded affair and celebrated the ethos of beauty in diversity. The evening kickstarted with a breathtaking performance by the former winners of the pageant, Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao and Shivani Jadhav - dressed in exquisite and finely crafted lehengas from Mohey. Moving onto the show, the audience were entertained by the highly anticipated performances by Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan followed by the gorgeous Ananya Panday. The evening’s proceedings were led by the dynamic duo Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednekar who kept the audience engaged with their wits and improvisations.

The state winners were judged by an elite panel consisting of Femina Miss India Universe 2002 & Mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, ace choreographer Terence Lewis, film director & writer Harshavardhan Kulkarni and distinguished designers Rocky Star and Namrata Joshipura.