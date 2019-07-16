5 Instagram pictures of birthday girl Katrina Kaif which prove she's a 'queen of hearts'!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday on July 16, looking fit and fab as always. The gorgeous face not only is a B-Town A-lister but also a major fitness enthusiast. On her 36th birthday, we thought of sharing the top 5 Instagram pictures of the actress where she proved that she sure is the 'queen of hearts'.

Check out her best ones from social media:

She may have started off in the Hindi film industry with a not-so-cool 'Boom' in 2003, but soon got her act right and sizzled on the silver screens with 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' (2005) and 'Namastey London' (2007) respectively.

She has smitten many with beauty and that helped her regain her top slot in the ad world as well. She made her debut at the Cannes Films Festival in 2015 and shone like a red riding hood with her svelte figure.

On the professional front, the leggy lass, who is now an avid social media user, will be seen in some great films.

She roared at the Box Office with' Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat'—both co-starring Salman Khan. Her on-screen pairing with the superstar Khan is adored by the audiences.

She has worked with almost all the Bollywood A-listers and has blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. On the work front, Kat will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryanvanshi' co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Here's wishing the desi Barbie Doll a very happy birthday!