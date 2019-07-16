close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

5 Instagram pictures of birthday girl Katrina Kaif which prove she's a 'queen of hearts'!

She has smitten many with beauty and that helped her regain her top slot in the ad world as well. She made her debut at the Cannes Films Festival in 2015 and shone like a red riding hood with her svelte figure.

5 Instagram pictures of birthday girl Katrina Kaif which prove she&#039;s a &#039;queen of hearts&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday on July 16, looking fit and fab as always. The gorgeous face not only is a B-Town A-lister but also a major fitness enthusiast. On her 36th birthday, we thought of sharing the top 5 Instagram pictures of the actress where she proved that she sure is the 'queen of hearts'.

Check out her best ones from social media:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

She may have started off in the Hindi film industry with a not-so-cool 'Boom' in 2003, but soon got her act right and sizzled on the silver screens with 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' (2005) and 'Namastey London' (2007) respectively.

She has smitten many with beauty and that helped her regain her top slot in the ad world as well. She made her debut at the Cannes Films Festival in 2015 and shone like a red riding hood with her svelte figure.

On the professional front, the leggy lass, who is now an avid social media user, will be seen in some great films.

She roared at the Box Office with' Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat'—both co-starring Salman Khan. Her on-screen pairing with the superstar Khan is adored by the audiences.

She has worked with almost all the Bollywood A-listers and has blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. On the work front, Kat will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryanvanshi' co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Here's wishing the desi Barbie Doll a very happy birthday!

Tags:
Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif BirthdayKatrina Kaif InstagramKatrina Kaif pics
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora pose on streets of London

Must Watch

PT17M32S

Top 5 Agenda: Big news to be the whole day's agenda today