Aamir Khan says he was ready to quit acting, ex-wife Kiran Rao, daughter Ira changed his mind

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan often tagged as Mr. Perfectionist, on Saturday, at an event spoke about how he wanted to quit acting as he felt he hadn't spent much time with his family and wanted to make-up for the lost time.

However, his kids suggested his strike a work-life balance instead of taking such an extreme decision.

At the ABP Ideas of India event, he said in Hindi, "I feel like I’d spent my life chasing my dreams and trying to fulfil them. But during this journey, I didn’t pay attention to my loved ones. My parents, my siblings, my children, my first wife Reena, my second wife Kiran, their parents… Perhaps I couldn’t devote enough time to them. My daughter is now 23. I am sure she must have missed my presence in her life when she was younger. She will have had her own anxieties, fears, dreams and hopes. I wasn’t there for her, I know this now. I didn’t know her dreams and fears and hopes, but I knew the fears and dreams and hopes of my directors."

Speaking about the time he decided to quit, he said, "I don't know what my children want, and that's a big problem. When I realised my mistake, I got very angry with myself and even at the cinema. I thought cinema created the difference between me and my family. So, I had quit acting. I have told my family that I won't do any more films. Neither I will act nor will produce."

However, Aamir was hesitant to announce his retirement as he thought it would be considered as a PR stunt by his fans since it was ahead of his upcoming release 'Laal Singh Chadha'.

"I thought to announce my retirement, but then I assumed that people would consider it as a marketing gimmick for Laal Singh Chaddha, so I decided to say silent. My films take a gap of 3-4 years, so after Laal Singh Chaddha, no one will be bothered for the next 3-4 years, and I can quietly take a backseat," he revealed.

After learning about his decision, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, kids Ira and Azad convinced him to re-think this huge decision.

Talking about their advice to him, he said, "My kids and Kiran ji told me that I am wrong. My kids said that I'm an extreme person, and it's better if I find a balance between personal and professional life. Kiran helped me a lot in this phase. She started crying after hearing my decision. Kiran told me that I have a liking for cinema, and she cannot imagine me without cinema. So, she was not in the favor of my decision."

On the work front, he will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles. Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame has directed the venture.