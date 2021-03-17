हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Sood

Aap shaadi karwa denge kya sir: Fan asks Sonu Sood, actor gives hilarious response!

On the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen playing a pivotal part in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Prithviraj'. The YRF period drama marks the big-screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. 

Aap shaadi karwa denge kya sir: Fan asks Sonu Sood, actor gives hilarious response!

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood's social media popularity knows no bounds. Especially, more so after he turned the good samaritan during the lockdown and helped many reach their homes amid the pandemic. 

A fans recently asked Sonu Sood if he could get him married and actor's reply will leave you in splits. आप शादी करवा देंगे क्या सर।।

क्यों नहीं..शादी के लिए मंत्र भी पढ़ दूंगा। 
बस लड़की ढूंढने का कष्ट आप कर लें। 

The actor enjoys a 5.7 million follower base on Twitter and regularly interacts with his fans online. 

On the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen playing a pivotal part in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Prithviraj'. The YRF period drama marks the big-screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. 

Sonu Sood helped migrant workers and arranged for the buses to send them back home amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. His noble gesture won a million hearts and people hailed him as the real hero. 

He was named as the number one South Asian celebrity in the world for his philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, beating a tough global competition to top the '50 Asian Celebrities in The World' list, which is published by UK-based weekly newspaper 'Eastern Eye'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonu Soodsonu sood twittersonu sood fanCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Daughters are the best: Amitabh Bachchan wishes Shweta Bachchan on her birthday with adorable post!

Must Watch

PT45S

Viral Video : Tortoise was stucked when a man came forward to help