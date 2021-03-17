Aap shaadi karwa denge kya sir: Fan asks Sonu Sood, actor gives hilarious response!

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood's social media popularity knows no bounds. Especially, more so after he turned the good samaritan during the lockdown and helped many reach their homes amid the pandemic.

A fans recently asked Sonu Sood if he could get him married and actor's reply will leave you in splits. आप शादी करवा देंगे क्या सर।।

क्यों नहीं..शादी के लिए मंत्र भी पढ़ दूंगा।

बस लड़की ढूंढने का कष्ट आप कर लें।

क्यों नहीं..शादी के लिए मंत्र भी पढ़ दूंगा।

बस लड़की ढूंढने का कष्ट आप कर लें। https://t.co/M8qKx664O9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 16, 2021

The actor enjoys a 5.7 million follower base on Twitter and regularly interacts with his fans online.

On the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen playing a pivotal part in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Prithviraj'. The YRF period drama marks the big-screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Sonu Sood helped migrant workers and arranged for the buses to send them back home amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. His noble gesture won a million hearts and people hailed him as the real hero.

He was named as the number one South Asian celebrity in the world for his philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, beating a tough global competition to top the '50 Asian Celebrities in The World' list, which is published by UK-based weekly newspaper 'Eastern Eye'.