Sonu Sood’s tweet on Maha Shivratri irks netizens - Know why

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood faced backlash for his tweet on Maha Shivratri on March 11. Maha Shivratri, celebrated by Hindus, marks the marital union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Instead of forwarding Lord Shiva’s pictures, celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping those in need. Om Namah Shivaya.”

शिव भगवान की फोटो फॉरवर्ड करके नहीं किसी की मदद करके महाशिवरात्रि मनाएं।

ओम नमः शिवाय । — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 11, 2021

Sonu Sood was trolled by many netizens for his tweet who asked him not to tell them how to celebrate their festivals. One user asked him to give ‘gyan’ before his film’s release. #WhoTheHellAreUSonuSood became one of the top trends on Twitter. Netizens also compared Sonu’s tweet to that of actress Kangana Ranaut, who shared a picture of herself praying in front of a shivling.

After being massively trolled for his tweet, Sonu shared a picture of Lord Shiva and wrote, “Om Namah Shivaya.”

However, he still remained the top target of netizens for his previous tweet. Some of them demanded Sonu's apology for his tweet. Here are some of the reactions:

कृप्या ऐसी ही अपील अपनी फिल्मों के रिलीज़ से पहले भी किया कीजिए : मेरी फिल्मों के टिकिट पर पैसा बर्बाद करके नहीं, उससे किसी गरीब को रोटी खिला कर पुण्य कमाइए। — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 11, 2021

Right message in wrong time.. Stop giving gyan during festivals... Celebrate n enjoy it... Har Har Mahadev — San Miguel (@sanki_sharabi) March 11, 2021

सर इतना ज्ञान लाते कहा से हो ...जब चिकन खाते हो तो समझ नहीं आता की कोई जानवर मरता है, इतनी ज्ञान वहा लगा लेते ... — कंचन सिंह चौहान .. (@Kanchansinghch2) March 11, 2021

Sonu emerged as a philanthropist during the COVID-19 induced lockdown last year. The actor had helped numerous migrants in reaching their home states. He also helped many distressed and marginalized groups.

The actor recently promised to provide residential accommodation for a group of elderly people in Madhya Pradesh after a video surfaced showing a group of elderly people in the state being mistreated by employees of the local municipal corporation.

On the work front, Sonu will next be seen in 'Mumbai Saga', co-starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. He also has Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ in the pipeline.