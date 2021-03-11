हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood’s tweet on Maha Shivratri irks netizens - Know why

Sonu Sood wrote on Twitter, “Instead of forwarding Lord Shiva’s pictures, celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping those in need. Om Namah Shivaya.”

Sonu Sood's tweet on Maha Shivratri irks netizens - Know why
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/sonu_sood

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood faced backlash for his tweet on Maha Shivratri on March 11. Maha Shivratri, celebrated by Hindus, marks the marital union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. 

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Instead of forwarding Lord Shiva’s pictures, celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping those in need. Om Namah Shivaya.” 

Sonu Sood was trolled by many netizens for his tweet who asked him not to tell them how to celebrate their festivals. One user asked him to give ‘gyan’ before his film’s release. #WhoTheHellAreUSonuSood became one of the top trends on Twitter. Netizens also compared Sonu’s tweet to that of actress Kangana Ranaut, who shared a picture of herself praying in front of a shivling. 

After being massively trolled for his tweet, Sonu shared a picture of Lord Shiva and wrote, “Om Namah Shivaya.”

However, he still remained the top target of netizens for his previous tweet. Some of them demanded Sonu's apology for his tweet. Here are some of the reactions:

Sonu emerged as a philanthropist during the COVID-19 induced lockdown last year. The actor had helped numerous migrants in reaching their home states. He also helped many distressed and marginalized groups.

The actor recently promised to provide residential accommodation for a group of elderly people in Madhya Pradesh after a video surfaced showing a group of elderly people in the state being mistreated by employees of the local municipal corporation. 

On the work front, Sonu will next be seen in 'Mumbai Saga', co-starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. He also has Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ in the pipeline.

