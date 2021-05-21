हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhijeet Sawant

Abhijeet Sawant slams Indian Idol, says ‘makers focus on sad stories of contestants’ rather than singing

The singer Abhijeet Sawant expressed that the show is based on contestants' sob stories rather than their vocal talents.

Abhijeet Sawant slams Indian Idol, says ‘makers focus on sad stories of contestants’ rather than singing
File photo

New Delhi: Winner of Indian Idol (season 1) Abhijeet Sawant recently slammed the singing reality TV show - Indian Idol 12, in an interview with a leading daily. The singer expressed that the show is based on contestants' sob stories rather than their vocal talents.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, he said, "These days, the makers are more interested in whether the participant can polish shoes or how poor he is, rather than his talent. You should watch regional reality shows where viewers may not know anything about the background of their favourite contestants. Their focus is only on singing, but in Hindi reality shows, the tragic and sad stories of contestants are shown. The focus is only on that."

He continued bashing the show by saying that the show purposely overdramatizes and exaggerates moments to entice viewers with the drama.

Sawant recalled the time when he forgot the lyrics to one of his songs while on the show and claimed they had dramatized that incident as well.

He revealed, "The judges decided among themselves that I should be given another chance. But I can tell you with confidence that had it happened today, it would have been served to the audience with full dramatic effects of thunder and shock. But the viewers are also responsible. Hindi language public is always hunting for more spice," he said.

Earlier, the show was criticised by Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar when he said that he didn't enjoy the special episode dedicated to his father at all but was asked to praise the contestants regardless.

Currently, Indian Idol 12 is hosted by Aditya Narayan. It has been shifted to Daman amid the deadly novel Coronavirus pandemic as the shooting of films and TV shows have been stalled at present. The show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani. Recently, Anu Malik came on board as a replacement of the latter. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Abhijeet SawantIndian IdolIndian Idol 12Abhijeet Sawant slams Indian IdolAbhijeet Sawant interview
Next
Story

Lady Gaga recalls horrifying sexual assault experience, says 'producer threatened to burn her music if she didn't take off clothes'

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Coronavirus infection rate in Delhi falls below 5%, positivity rate was 4.76% in 24 hours