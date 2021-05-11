हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Idol 12

After fans slam Indian Idol judges, Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar says, 'wanted to stop the episode'

Indian Idol 12 is hosted by Aditya Narayan. It has been shifted to Daman amid the deadly novel Coronavirus pandemic as the shooting of films and TV shows have been stalled at present. 

After fans slam Indian Idol judges, Kishore Kumar&#039;s son Amit Kumar says, &#039;wanted to stop the episode&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12' received a lot of flak of late for their Kishore Kumar special episode. Fans trolled judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya for singing the legendary icon's songs badly. Interestingly, Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar was a special guest on the show and this is what he has to say about the whole fiasco. 

In an interview with ETimes, Amit Kumar was asked to comment on the flak Indian Idol 12 judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya received for a below-average episode. He said, "Haan, mujhe malum hai. I didn't enjoy the episode at all."

Adding more, Amit Kumar revealed why he went to the show, "Look, everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went, why would I have left it? But it's okay. I have full respect for the show and its judges and participants. It's just one of those things that happen sometimes. There are so many good films and so many bad films. There are so many good songs and bad songs."

"The truth is that nobody can sing like Kishore Kumar, he was a mountain of a personality and man of many faces. The youngsters of today have no idea about him, they just know 'Roop Tera Mastana' from 'Aradhna'. I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened", he added.

Amit Kumar said, "Okay, frankly, I wanted to stop the episode. Do you know there was a programme K for Kishore and it came to an end after some time? Who ended it? I asked them to wind up. I told them to stop the nonsense as it was going haywire and boring."

Indian Idol 12 is hosted by Aditya Narayan. It has been shifted to Daman amid the deadly novel Coronavirus pandemic as the shooting of films and TV shows have been stalled at present. The show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Recently, Anu Malik came on board as a replacement of the latter. 

 

