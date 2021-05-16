हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aditya Narayan

Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan credits 2020 lockdown for speeding up his marriage to Shweta Agarwal

Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan credits 2020 lockdown for speeding up his marriage to Shweta Agarwal
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian Idol host and singer Aditya Narayan credits the lockdown imposed in 2020 for speeding up his marriage to longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Aditya opened up about how Shweta and himself would get into various small fights last year as the singer was missing his ladylove a lot and was unable to meet her because of restrictions.

“You want your loved ones to be near you… So that is when I had decided that after this lockdown there is going to be no further arguments regarding spending time with each other,” shared Aditya with Pinkvilla.

Talking about how he convinced Shweta parents, Aditya reveals, “I said I don’t care how many people come, I don’t care where we do it, just give me your daughter’s hand in marriage and let's just do it. Fortunately, when we got married in December things were much better.”

The singer also spoke about how the 2021 lockdown is different from last year’s. “So now that this second wave has come in, I feel like we did the right thing. Now she is here, and I never feel alone anymore.” 

Aditya is also the son of the famous Hindi playback singer Udit Narayan.

