Abhinav Shukla says life is ‘incomplete’ as COVID positive Rubina Dilaik quarantines in Shimla

New Delhi: Actor Abhinav Shukla is missing his wife Rubina Dilaik who earlier tested COVID positive and is quarantining in Shimla, while the actor is in their Mumbai home.

Abhinav took to his Instagram account on Monday (May 3), to share a photo from his bathroom, of a toothbrush holder with a single toothbrush in it and lovingly captioned it, “Life is incomplete without the other one ... @rubinadilaik get well soon baby”.

Bigg Boss 14 winner and wife Rubina Dilaik got all emotional looking at hubby’s post and shared a teary emoji in the comment section of the post.

Various of Abhinav and Rubina's friends and fans took to the comment section to wish the latter a speedy recovery. “Aww @rubinadilaik GWS,” wrote Bigg Boss co-contestant Nikki Tamboli, “SHE'S OUR SHERNI SHE WILL FIGHT BACK AND OVERCOME THIS TOO,” wrote a fan account of the actress.

Rubina who was in Shimla while she was diagnosed with COVID-19, took to her Instagram on May 1 to inform her followers that she has tested positive. The 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actress however found a silver lining in the grim situation and pledged to donate her plasma after she recovers.

On the work front, Rubina who featured in the music video 'Marjaneya' along with husband Abhinav Shukla. The song for the video was sung by Neha Kakkar. Rubina is also back on her hit television show 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.