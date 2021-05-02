Abhinav Shukla will not visit COVID positive wife Rubina Dilaik, says ‘panicking doesn’t help anyone’

New Delhi: Bigg Boss fame Abhinav Shukla will not visit his COVID positive wife and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who is quarantining in Shimla.

Abhinav who is currently in Mumbai, speaking about the situation to a leading news daily said, “I will be staying here because Rubina is in isolation at her home in Shimla. So there's no point me going there. No one will be able to meet her right now,” shared the actor with the Times of India.

He further added, “Panicking doesn't help anyone, we have to be well informed about how to handle it. If we panic then people around too will do the same. We are following all the SOP's (Standard Operating Procedures) and that's important. I'm hoping she gets well soon.”

Rubina took to Instagram on Saturday (May 1) to inform her fans that she has tested COVID positive. The 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actress spoke about the silver lining from the sad situation. Rubina said she would be donating her plasma after she recovers.

On the work front, Rubina who featured in the music video 'Marjaneya' along with husband Abhinav Shukla. The song for the video was sung by Neha Kakkar. Rubina is also back on her hit television show 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.